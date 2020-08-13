While fashion week went mostly digital this summer for the men's, resort, and couture shows, the industry at large is trying to bring its regularly scheduled programming "back to normal" by fall, whatever that means in the midst of a pandemic.

One of the first to do so was Copenhagen Fashion Week, which kicked off the Spring 2021 season with a mix of socially distanced runway shows, digital presentations, and mindful events. Ganni, for example, hosted an art exhibition in lieu of its usual catwalk, displaying a heavily reduced collection on life-size cardboard cutouts and debuting its first-ever for-rent-only line in collaboration with Levi's.

Of course, every traditional fashion week comes with a heavy dose of street style, and Copenhagen was no different. While attendance was fairly slim compared to previous seasons — influencers from the U.S. aren't allowed to travel outside of the country due to the rising cases of COVID-19 — there were still plenty of looks to help you inspire your end-of-summer wardrobe.

Nearly every trend was on full display, from nap dresses paired with chunky sandals and bra tops under breezy camp shirts to bucket hats, pleated skirts, and matching sets. (Sweaters vests were spotted, as well, which will likely have a bigger presence come fall.)

Plus, a few "quarcore" pieces even made an appearance outside of Zoom calls and at-home mirror selfies, like bike shorts and sweatpants. Will we see more of these comfy style choices as fashion month kicks off in September? Perhaps. Let's just hope everyone wears masks with them, too.

See more of our favorite street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2021, below.

