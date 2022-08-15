From cult-favorite brands to kickstarting new trends, there’s a reason why we always look to Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style to see what’s next when it comes to getting dressed. Over the years, the “Scandi Girl” has become the ultimate style muse, often opting for a pair of comfy sneakers (usually worn with a cool tailored suit or statement dress) instead of heels and not being afraid to pile on color and prints. In early August, the fashion crowd flocked to the Danish capital to witness the latest collections from Ganni, Jade Cropper, (Di)vision, Rotate, Stine Goye, and many more. But while all eyes were on the runway for what’s come in Spring 2023, there was plenty of outfit inspiration among showgoers to satisfy our sartorial appetite through the rest of the summer and into fall.

Of course, Y2K fashion was everywhere, including mini skirts, slogan tops, and the occasional low-rise jean. But what else stood out in the crowd spanned from cargo pants and tiny tops to knee-high boots and even teaming sporty pieces with high-fashion items or big, billowy dresses with chunky sandals or sneakers. Or, take a tip from Emma Chamberlain, who sat front row at Ganni, and add some cowboy boots into the mix.

See the best street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023, below.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See more street style from Couture Week in Paris, Australian Fashion Week, and Primavera Sound.