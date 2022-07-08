A tweed set, a shiny leather clutch, a gown with cutouts, or a pair of strappy heels — choose your summer fashion aesthetic (or several, tbh!).

Paris Couture Week Fall 2022 came to a close on Thursday, July 7, gifting us with Balenciaga’s celebrity-filled runway show (and dinner after-party), iconic ‘fits from North West, and front rows filled with famous faces. Of course, a true fashion event is complete without its accompanying street style hits, and the crowd from the past four days gave us plenty of outfit inspiration for the warm-weather months.

We’ve already collected tons of ideas to add to our wardrobe moodboard: airy cardigans and matching sets at the Chanel show, as well as oversized button-downs, baggy denim with boxy blazers, and summer dresses galore, from cottagecore styles to sleek day-to-night versions. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the street style in Paris, it’s that anything goes — and comfort is king — when it comes to what to wear these days.

Scroll through for the best street style moment from Paris Couture Week, Fall 2022, below.

