19 Pairs of Western Boots to Help Channel Your Inner Cowgirl

Western influences have permeated pop culture, and subsequently (or simultaneously), fashion. From Taylor Swift’s’ Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic and the artists topping the Billboard charts, all paths lead to the cowboy boot being one of fall’s hottest footwear trends. Fashion-favorite brands like Ganni, Khaite, and Staud are all helping to set the tone with western-inspired boots in sleek silhouettes and playful hues.

A major advantage of leaning into the trend is the undeniable comfort and functionality of a non-stiletto boot (a potentially biased opinion). Whether you opt for a utilitarian Frye version or a bubblegum pink Jeffrey Campbell pair, the market is vast for trying out the trend your way. Styling notes include a flowy dress or longline shorts for transitional weather, and an elevated maxi skirt or classic denim for a full-on fall vibe.

If you’re in the market, your shopping list awaits. Below, we’ve curated an edit of the top 19 western boots you don’t want to miss as you start your fall shopping.