COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 10: A guest wears green sunglasses, gold earrings, a silver large chain...
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

fashion

19 Pairs of Western Boots to Help Channel Your Inner Cowgirl

Pop culture’s gone country, and your wardrobe can, too.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Western influences have permeated pop culture, and subsequently (or simultaneously), fashion. From Taylor Swift’s’ Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic and the artists topping the Billboard charts, all paths lead to the cowboy boot being one of fall’s hottest footwear trends. Fashion-favorite brands like Ganni, Khaite, and Staud are all helping to set the tone with western-inspired boots in sleek silhouettes and playful hues.

A major advantage of leaning into the trend is the undeniable comfort and functionality of a non-stiletto boot (a potentially biased opinion). Whether you opt for a utilitarian Frye version or a bubblegum pink Jeffrey Campbell pair, the market is vast for trying out the trend your way. Styling notes include a flowy dress or longline shorts for transitional weather, and an elevated maxi skirt or classic denim for a full-on fall vibe.

If you’re in the market, your shopping list awaits. Below, we’ve curated an edit of the top 19 western boots you don’t want to miss as you start your fall shopping.

Lasso Brown Distressed
Steve Madden

A thigh-high brown boot is a shoo-in.

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell

The aforementioned bubblegum pink boots that will brighten up any look.

Cowboy Leather Ankle Boots
Mango

The quintessential short black cowboy boot.

Riya Cowboy Boot
JW Pei

The steel toe makes for an added flair.

Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot
Ariat

Rich red is the color of the season.

Mount Leather Cowboy Boot
Alohas

Opt for two-tone to ensure your boots match everything.

The Annie
Tecovas

The OG.

Full Bloom Western Boot
Dingo

Dainty florals contrast your functional black boot.

Leather Cowboy Boots
Ganni

A personal favorite boot for any season.

HARNESS 12R WOMENS
Frye

Functional Frye boots will be everywhere this fall and winter.

Comet fringe western knee boots in beige
ASOS

Fun fringe brings movement to this sleek beige boot.

Olive Western Boot
Reformation

Crisp white stitching elevates these classic black boots.

Mermaid Doodle Cowboy Boots
Brother Vellies

Merge Mermaidcore and coastal cowgirl with these art-adorned boots.

Blanch Boots
Dolce Vita

These match-everything boots will become a go-to in your closet.

LONESTAR WESTERN BOOTS
Idyllwind

Snakeskin details upgrade these mid-height boots.

ROLLY HEELED WESTERN BOOT
Marc Fisher

For a western-inspired heeled boot, this black suede pair is ideal.

Wide Fit Andi flat western knee boots in black
ASOS

These traditional black-and-white boots come at an accessible price point.

Presidio Liberty Short Black
Ranch Road

We’re suckers for cute star details.

Reese Snake-Embossed Boots
Sunni Sunni

This chunky snakeskin boot has a western twist.