The 6 Fall Shoe Trends To Shop Now, From Mary Janes To Retro Sneakers

With your summer vacation pedicure wearing off, you know it’s almost time to start your fall footwear shopping wishlist. Fall 2022 is full of upcoming shoe trends, like statement styles, ‘90s grunge, and the ever-so-nostalgic “boots with the fur.” As you fill your cart with new knitwear, oversized cargos, a fresh pair of jeans, and whatever else Hailey Bieber is wearing these days, start to invest in the footwear that is going to take your fall ‘fits to the next level.

The Fall 2022 runways did not disappoint with fabulous footwear as designers used accessories to amplify looks. Key moments included Bottega Veneta’s thigh-high metallic boots paired under embellished slips, Lanvin’s printed fuzzy platform mules with a coordinating coat, and Miu Miu’s multi-buckle stomper boots worn with beaded, delicate ready-to-wear. Footwear is the perfect way to achieve the trending look of balancing soft versus hard elements in the same outfit. Wear a menswear-inspired ensemble with a silk ballet flat or pair your lace slip dress with a tough, worn-in boot to nail this dichotomy.

We’ve shopped out the best of these rising shoe trends for your foray into fall. Keep scrolling to get shopping.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 1: Mary Janes

Your grunge-girl era is here, embracing moody plaids and layered looks that can only be finished off with a chunky Mary Jane. Adding a girly sock or pairing a sheer tight is the perfect way to bring fall energy to your dresses and minis. Brands like Coach and Versace are teaching a masterclass in the fall-friendly Mary Jane.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 2: Metallic Colors

Shiny tones in all hues make for a fall statement shoe. Metallic heels and boots are an ideal way to upgrade your T-shirt and jeans, or a maximal way to take your nighttime look to the next level. You heard it here first, the metallic boot cannot be skipped this fall season.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 3: Fuzzy Details

The “boots with the fur” can also be on your fall must-have list and excitedly goes beyond just the boot. From sandals to pumps, the shearling, fuzzy, and furry options are plentiful this season. Seen on the runways from Lanvin to Bottega Veneta, this trend is only getting more innovative and it’s high time you go all in.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 4: Second-Skin Boots

Designers have not been shy about enforcing the second-skin boot trend when it comes to the Fall 2022 runways. Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent indulged in this “pantaboot” moment (to name a few). Wearing these leg-hugging boots under a skirt or dress is the updated way to marry this warm and modern aesthetic.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 5: Grunge Buckle Boots

Toughen up your fall looks with buckle boots reminiscent of ‘90s grunge fashion. Wear these with baggy jeans, slip dresses, and tons of layers, and expect to see more grunge trends popping up as the weather chill kicks in.

Fall 2022 Shoe Trend No. 6: Retro Sneakers

The vintage low-top sneaker has waited through seasons upon seasons of chunky sneakers, extreme high tops, and maximal moments for its underrated return. On the trending tails of tenniscore and ‘90s minimalism, this classic everyday sneaker is becoming synonymous with cool, effortless dressing.