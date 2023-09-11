Over two years after Olivia Rodrigo dropped her hit debut album SOUR, she has finally returned with her highly anticipated followup GUTS — a 12-track collection of bangers that are full of teenage angst with a smidge of existential crisis thrown into the mix. To celebrate the release of her sophomore effort (and ahead of her upcoming performance at the MTV’s VMAs on Tuesday), she’s back in New York City after her international travels, and as expected, she kept to her beloved aughts-inspired style.

Two days before GUTS dropped on Sept. 6, Rodrigo was spotted in New York’s midtown wearing a white-and-red baby tee emblazoned with a photo of Angelina Jolie, nodding to her song “vampire.” She paired the top with a pleated white mini skirt, and black loafers matched with slouchy white socks. She kept it cool with a pair of black sunglasses and a red lip to match her tee.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

By the next day, she attended Spotify x American Express’ GUTS pop-up experience, making a surprise appearance and answering fan-curated questions alongside Instagram’s Eva Chen about her album. While at the event, she was captured in a form-fitting black midi dress, which came adorned with florals. She styled her outfit with red mules from Maile.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rain didn’t stop Rodrigo from looking her very best on Sept. 8, just hours after her album dropped at midnight. She performed live outside for the Today Show rocking a two-piece gray set, which included a short-sleeve blazer top and a mini skirt. Despite the humidity from New York’s heat wave that day, she opted to wear a pair of black leg warmers and chunky black loafers.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

See the rest of our favorite celebrity outfits from the past week, including Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘90s Todd Oldham mini skirt, Blackpink’s Rosé in YSL, and more, below.

Olivia Rodrigo

After the release of GUTS, Rodrigo celebrated wearing a shimmery gold micro mini skirt from Todd Oldham’s Spring 1995 collection to celebrate the release of GUTS, styled by Jared Ellner. She paired it with a silk cropped button down top, strappy heels, and a black purse.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

At New York Fashion Week, Amelia Gray Hamlin was photographed leaving Anna Sui’s Spring 2024 showcase channeling the blokecore look: a fitted sports jersey styled with a gray knee-length skirt and black Mary Janes. She also carried a Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton cherry blossom studded handbag.

Dove Cameron

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 8, Dove Cameron arrived to the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week wearing a Valentino black mini dress layered over a white button-down and black tights. She finished her look with platform heels, a necktie, and sunglasses.

Jordyn Woods

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods also attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. For the occasion, she wore a hooded chartreuse ensemble from Saint Laurent with heels and a black bag.

Blackpink’s Rosé

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Rosé celebrated Rimowa’s “Seit 1898” 125th Anniversary exhibition at Chelsea Factory in New York City in a chocolate brown velvet look by Alex Perry.

Emily Ratajkowski

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In between her Fashion Week plans, Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about after the Mirror Palais runway show on Sept. 8 donning the brand’s light green lace midi dress, which she paired with black strappy heels.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 7, Julia Fox was seen in a nude-printed, A-line mini dress with Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ black Kiki boots. She completed her statement look with a fuzzy black handbag.

Christina Aguilera

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera attended Vogue’s NYFW celebration on Sept. 7 in a multicolored dress by London-based designer Feben and metallic boots.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Coordinating couple outfits are more popular than ever before, and leading the movement are none other than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. On Sept. 6, the duo were captured leaving their hotel to head to lunch, with Fox showing off her new vibrant red bob paired with a cutout blazer dess and Prada loafers. By her side, Machine Gun Kelly went with a cutout neon green sweater over a white top and styled with patchwork jeans.

Doja Cat

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Doja Cat may have had issues with her Victoria’s Secret dress while at the brand’s showcase, but it didn’t stop her from being one of the best-dressed stars of the night. She wore the brand’s custom black dress with kitten heels, gradient shades, and chunky silver accessories.

Aespa

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 6, K-pop girl group Aespa made their way to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for their concert stunning in a slew of trendy mini dresses, halter tops, and flowy skirts, and pairing with platform boots.

Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift keeps her street style low key while leaving Electric Lady Music Studio on Sept. 5 in all black. She completed her outfit with a beige Ralph Lauren hat and a matching mini purse.