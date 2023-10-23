Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s been a while since we last saw Lady Gaga, let alone back-to-back appearances. The musician and actress eased onto our radar with a few looks in the past week that have fans speculating about her anticipated (and perhaps, glam rock) comeback to music. And her most recent outfit gave an even more promising return in the near future.

Joining alongside Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal, the Chromatica singer made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live, with her now viral introduction to the show’s musical guest Bad Bunny before the first-ever performance of “Un Preview” from his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

While heading to the show's afterparty, the musician remained in the same outfit in both her on-screen and post-show appearances. She was seen arriving at L’Avenue next to her on-and-off-again beau, Michael Polansky, in head-to-toe black. Her outfit included a black leather jacket from Celine’s Fall 2023 collection embellished with rhinestone fringe. She kept her jacket buttoned up and paired the look with black leggings, glossy sky-high ankle boots, sunglasses, and a black Celine leather handbag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Perhaps Lady Gaga’s recent street style foreshadows a new era on the way. In the meantime, see the rest of our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Halle Bailey’s rosette mini dress, Kristen Stewart’s Thom Browne moment, and more below.

Gwen Stefani

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani finally scored a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Oct. 19, the “Hollaback Girl” singer dazzled along with her new accolade, the 2,764th star on Hollywood Boulevard. She wore a literal star-studded ensemble from Christian Cowan's Spring 2024 line and metallic Le Silla shoes.

Gigi Hadid

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid celebrated the opening of Guest in Residence’s new store in New York’s NoHo neighborhood on Oct. 19. The model was photographed on her way to the flagship store that night, opting for a chunky white sweater (from her brand, of course) paired with a black leather maxi skirt and matching pointed boots.

Kristen Stewart

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

New York’s chilly weather didn’t stop Kristen Stewart from baring her legs. While in New York last week, Stewart was on the way to promote her new queer ghost-hunting series Living for the Dead in SoHo. Instead of her usual Chanel uniform, the actor sported Thom Browne’s plaid Prince of Wales blazer. She finished her look with a lace bralette underneath, black shorts, and her go-to socks and loafers combo.

Shenseea

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Jamaican singer Shenseea was captured in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. While hanging out all night, the “Curious” singer donned a gold floor-hitting sequin gown styled with a matching clutch and her long locks tied in a high ponytail.

Halle Bailey

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Halle Bailey attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in London wearing Nicole + Felicia’s Spring 2024 strapless black mini dress with a bouquet of white rosettes at the skirt. The Ungodly Hour singer completed her red carpet outfit with black open-toed platform heels and diamond-studded accessories.

Emilia Jones

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

British actor Emilia Jones also attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in London. The Cat Person star wore a white lace set from Elie Saab, which she finished off with a silver metallic clutch and white platform heels.

Ziwe

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ziwe was seen out and about in New York on Oct. 17 to promote her newest book, Black Girl: Essays. The comedian-slash-writer was captured in Midtown wearing a cropped black blazer adorned with a thin buckle in the front. She paired the look with matching knee-length shorts, sheer tights, and cobalt blue sandals.

Christina Aguilera

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera went to the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio, rocking an all-leather moment. While heading inside, the singer chose a classic black moto jacket layered over a tank top and thigh-high boots, paired with a fiery red, graphic lip print mini skirt by Diesel. She added Saint Laurent shades and a shiny silver chain necklace to complete the look.

Kaia Gerber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s still Tomato Girl Summer for Kaia Gerber. During a farmer's market visit with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, the model and actor opted for a white short-sleeve button-up shirt, coordinating with Butler. She then wore a Ciao Lucia’s flowy patchwork skirt with black Celine shades and Aeyde’s velvet green Mary Janes with a green and white crochet tote bag on her shoulder.