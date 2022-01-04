Frankies Bikinis Launched Its First-Ever Activewear Collection

Frankies Bikinis is kicking 2022 off strong with a new wardrobe for your workout routine. Following the successful release of its Y2K-inspired sandals back in June 2021, the cult swimwear brand has now introduced its first-ever activewear collection.

After teasing the launch on social media, the Los Angeles-based label officially debuted the 12-piece collection, titled “No Rules Active,” on Tuesday, Dec. 28, featuring a number of workout-ready items, from basic activewear designs, like leggings and bralettes, to more trendy styles, such as printed crop tops, skorts, and flared pants. You can also expect to find cutout bodysuits that can be worn with or without layers, a pleated mini dress to live out your tenniscore fantasy, and even a puffer bag suitable for the gym or a day of running errands.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

The “No Rules Active” collection not only focuses on fashion-forward silhouettes but the new activewear line also puts comfort and performance-friendly styles at the forefront. The buttery soft fabrics are made from recycled polyester, so these pieces are quick to absorb moisture. Plus, the recently released styles are available in multiple colorways, including a solid black, baby blue, and a floral plumeria print. (Calling all “Coconut Girls.”)

With prices between $65 through $145 and sizes ranging from XS through XL, the Frankies Bikinis “No Rules Active” collection is now available to shop on frankiesbikinis.com. Check out pieces from the official campaign in more detail, ahead.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis