Hailey Bieber Is Superga’s New Global Ambassador

From being back to the runway to starting her own beauty brand, Hailey Bieber is making moves in fashion and beauty. Now, she can add a new global ambassador gig with Superga to her already-impressive resume.

Revealed on Friday, Bieber fronts Superga’s Spring 2021 campaign, featuring the Italian footwear company’s staple sneaker styles, as well as new silhouettes. This global partnership comes as no surprise considering Bieber’s worldwide reputation for impeccable street style. Plus, the brand’s backstory has a personal connection with the model.

“Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become Superga’s new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it’s one of my favorite countries — I spent a part of my honnymoon there! I love the story and heritage of this brand,” Bieber said in an official statement. “Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It’s timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style.”

The campaign, which was shot in New York City back in December 2020 by an all-women team, showcases Superga’s 2750 classic style in white, as well as the 2790 shoe in black. Bieber also breaks out a few of the latest styles, like the Alpina sneaker, a high-top silhouette with a super thick platform sole. And the best part? You can already purchase them, ranging in price from $65 to $85, on Superga’s website.

Take a closer look at Bieber in the new Superga campaign, below.

Courtesy of Superga

