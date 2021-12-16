From roles in blockbuster films like the X-Men series to Die Another Day and Gothika, Halle Berry not only made her mark in Hollywood, but when it comes to fashion, the award-winning actress was a force to be reckoned with both on and off the screen.

After making her debut in the early ‘90s in the hit rom-com film Boomerang, Berry became a breakout star in the movie industry, and her style, especially throughout the early 2000s, was a must-see on the red carpet. Throughout the early aughts, she experimented with bold and fun silhouettes, and you could always expect to be blown away even in a casual look. Looking back, the actress is remembered for embodying all of the best trends from the noughties, often seen rocking micro-mini skirts, halter tops, strappy bikini tops, and her go-to gradient sunglasses.

See some of our favorite looks from Halle Berry in the early 2000s, ahead.

2000, MTV Movie Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2000, the actress attended the MTV Movie Awards in a sequin two-piece set and metallic sandals along with gradient frames, beaded fringe, and an exposed thong.

2000, X-Men Premiere in New York Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the premiere of X-Men, Berry wore a patterned bikini top and matching pants with a brown cardigan, a dazzling belly chain, her signature gradient shades, and metallic heels.

2000, X-Men Premiere in London William Conran - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images During the X-Men tour in London, Berry appeared in a halter top with dark blue patent leather pants. She completed her outfit with heels, gradient frames, and hoop earrings.

2000, Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress donned a sparkly lilac dress with metallic heels and a white mini bag to the 2000 Emmy Awards.

2000, Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a baby blue gown embellished with beads and a slit at the leg, along with matching blue metallic heels, to the 2000 Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards.

2001, NAACP Image Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry wore a black strappy dress with an exposed back and black heels to the 2001 NAACP Image Awards.

2001, The Brothers Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry was seen with her then-husband Eric Benet at The Brothers premiere back in 2001 wearing a black embellished tank with low-rise jeans and black pointed shoes. She accessorized with a fuzzy scarf and chain belt.

2001, Kids’ Choice Awards Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The actress rocked a brown halter top with low-rise jeans cuffed at the ankle, neutral-hued sandals, and gradient sunglasses to the 2001 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2001, Swordfish Premiere in New York RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images The actress rocked the micro-mini trend in a strapless corseted top, black skirt, and square-toed heels. She accessorized her ensemble with a jeweled belt, choker necklace, and sheer shawl jacket adorned with fur sleeves.

2001, MTV Movie Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The ultra-mini skirt also made an appearance on Berry backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, along with a button-up blouse and black boots.

2001, Swordfish Premiere in Los Angeles Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a bedazzled halter top with a black mini skirt and pointed black boots with tinted sunglasses for the finishing touch.

2001, Swordfish Premiere in France Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry posed on the red carpet for Swordfish in a lace-up red mini dress paired with black boots.

2002, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Premiere Gareth Davies/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the London premiere of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2002, the actress was seen in a white button-up top paired with black trousers featuring mesh cutout detailing. She also wore a leather jacket trimmed with fur and black boots.

2002, Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones Premiere UK Press/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a striped silk blouse with a red leather jacket and ankle-slit pants to the Star Wars premiere in London. She completed her look with black sandals.

2002, Essence Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a golden satin-and-lace dress with white heels to the 2002 Essence Awards.

2002, MTV TRL Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Berry appeared as a surprise guest on MTV’s TRL in 2002, rocking a buttoned white cardigan with a low-rise suede micro-mini skirt and lace-up fur-lined boots.

2002, Die Another Day Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress dazzled in a sparkly crystal-embellished mini dress and metallic sandals at the premiere of Die Another Day in Los Angeles.

2002, Evelyn Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black leather top with denim jeans and a green skinny scarf to the 2002 Evelyn premiere in Los Angeles. She completed her look with a red handbag and black boots.

2003, Gothika Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003, the actress attended the Gothika premiere in an orange ruched ensemble with metallic heels and a gold clutch.

2004, Gothika Press Conference in Tokyo Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Berry stunned in a gray blazer and micro-mini skirt set, with a black top underneath, fishnets, and black boots to the 2004 Gothika press conference in Tokyo.

2004, The Late Show with David Letterman Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2004, Berry was seen arriving for The Late Show with David Letterman in a sparkly halter top with open-slit white pants, along with pointed white heels and gradient sunglasses.

2004, Catwoman Premiere in London Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images The actress shined at the Catwoman premiere in a ruffled lilac ensemble with a pair of matching heels, a charm necklace, and dangling earrings.

2004, Out In New York City Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was also a street style star. In an off-duty photo taken in 2004, Berry was spotted wearing all white, including a baby tee, baggy pants, and a brown belt at the waist. With a Chloé bag and cell phone in hand, she finished her outfit with gradient frames and black flip-flops.

