From roles in blockbuster films like the
X-Men series to Die Another Day and Gothika, Halle Berry not only made her mark in Hollywood, but when it comes to fashion, the award-winning actress was a force to be reckoned with both on and off the screen.
After making her debut in the early ‘90s in the hit rom-com film
Boomerang, Berry became a breakout star in the movie industry, and her style, especially throughout the early 2000s, was a must-see on the red carpet. Throughout the early aughts, she experimented with bold and fun silhouettes, and you could always expect to be blown away even in a casual look. Looking back, the actress is remembered for embodying all of the best trends from the noughties, often seen rocking micro-mini skirts, halter tops, strappy bikini tops, and her go-to gradient sunglasses.
See some of our favorite looks from Halle Berry in the early 2000s, ahead.
2000, MTV Movie Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Back in 2000, the actress attended the MTV Movie Awards in a sequin two-piece set and metallic sandals along with gradient frames, beaded fringe, and an exposed thong.
2000, X-Men Premiere in New York Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At the premiere of
X-Men, Berry wore a patterned bikini top and matching pants with a brown cardigan, a dazzling belly chain, her signature gradient shades, and metallic heels. 2000, X-Men Premiere in London William Conran - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
During the
X-Men tour in London, Berry appeared in a halter top with dark blue patent leather pants. She completed her outfit with heels, gradient frames, and hoop earrings. 2000, Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
The actress donned a sparkly lilac dress with metallic heels and a white mini bag to the 2000 Emmy Awards.
2000, Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing a baby blue gown embellished with beads and a slit at the leg, along with matching blue metallic heels, to the 2000 Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards.
2001, NAACP Image Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Berry wore a black strappy dress with an exposed back and black heels to the 2001 NAACP Image Awards.
2001, The Brothers Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Berry was seen with her then-husband Eric Benet at
The Brothers premiere back in 2001 wearing a black embellished tank with low-rise jeans and black pointed shoes. She accessorized with a fuzzy scarf and chain belt. 2001, Kids’ Choice Awards Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The actress rocked a brown halter top with low-rise jeans cuffed at the ankle, neutral-hued sandals, and gradient sunglasses to the 2001 Kids’ Choice Awards.
2001, Swordfish Premiere in New York RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress rocked the
micro-mini trend in a strapless corseted top, black skirt, and square-toed heels. She accessorized her ensemble with a jeweled belt, choker necklace, and sheer shawl jacket adorned with fur sleeves. 2001, MTV Movie Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The ultra-mini skirt also made an appearance on Berry backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, along with a button-up blouse and black boots.
2001, Swordfish Premiere in Los Angeles Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Wearing a bedazzled halter top with a black mini skirt and pointed black boots with tinted sunglasses for the finishing touch.
2001, Swordfish Premiere in France Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Berry posed on the red carpet for
Swordfish in a lace-up red mini dress paired with black boots. 2002, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Premiere Gareth Davies/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
During the London premiere of
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2002, the actress was seen in a white button-up top paired with black trousers featuring mesh cutout detailing. She also wore a leather jacket trimmed with fur and black boots. 2002, Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones Premiere UK Press/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing a striped silk blouse with a red leather jacket and ankle-slit pants to the
Star Wars premiere in London. She completed her look with black sandals. 2002, Essence Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Wearing a golden satin-and-lace dress with white heels to the 2002
Essence Awards. 2002, MTV TRL Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Berry appeared as a surprise guest on MTV’s
TRL in 2002, rocking a buttoned white cardigan with a low-rise suede micro-mini skirt and lace-up fur-lined boots. 2002, Die Another Day Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress dazzled in a sparkly crystal-embellished mini dress and metallic sandals at the premiere of
Die Another Day in Los Angeles. 2002, Evelyn Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing a black leather top with denim jeans and a green skinny scarf to the 2002
Evelyn premiere in Los Angeles. She completed her look with a red handbag and black boots. 2003, Gothika Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
In 2003, the actress attended the
Gothika premiere in an orange ruched ensemble with metallic heels and a gold clutch. 2004, Gothika Press Conference in Tokyo Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images
Berry stunned in a gray blazer and micro-mini skirt set, with a black top underneath, fishnets, and black boots to the 2004
Gothika press conference in Tokyo. 2004, The Late Show with David Letterman Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In 2004, Berry was seen arriving for
The Late Show with David Letterman in a sparkly halter top with open-slit white pants, along with pointed white heels and gradient sunglasses. 2004, Catwoman Premiere in London Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress shined at the
Catwoman premiere in a ruffled lilac ensemble with a pair of matching heels, a charm necklace, and dangling earrings. 2004, Out In New York City Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress was also a street style star. In an off-duty photo taken in 2004, Berry was spotted wearing all white, including a baby tee, baggy pants, and a brown belt at the waist. With a Chloé bag and cell phone in hand, she finished her outfit with gradient frames and black flip-flops.
