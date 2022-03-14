Birkenstock’s Next Designer Collaboration Is With Manolo Blahnik

Birkenstock is back with another major designer collaboration, and this one might be its most stylish yet. On Monday, March 14, the footwear brand revealed a new partnership with Manolo Blahnik, which transforms its signature high heels into Birkenstock’s comfy classics.

The upcoming collection is giving us Carrie Bradshaw vibes, as the styles pay tribute to the Sex And The City star’s favorite pair of Manolos. Birkenstock’s beloved Boston clogs and Arizona slides are made with lush blue and fuchsia velvet, as well as a classic black leather, and its buckles are adorned with Manolo Blahnik’s well-known crystal embellishments.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!),” said designer Manolo Blahnik in an official statement. “I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful.”

The new collaboration follows Birkenstock’s most recent reveal with Dior, which debuted in January at the French fashion house’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Before that, Birkenstock teamed up with Jil Sander and Proenza Schouler.

Find out more about the Birkenstock’s Manolo Blahnik collaboration, how to get your own pair, and see more details from the collection’s new imagery, below.

What is the Birkenstock & Manolo Blahnik collaboration?

The Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik collection will include three different versions of Birkenstock’s Arizona slides and Boston clogs. Each style will be featured in fuchsia or blue velvet, as well as smooth black leather. The footwear brand’s signature buckles are embellished with Manolo Blahnik’s beloved crystal embellishments. The new collaboration will range in price from $750 to $810.

Courtesy of Birkenstock

When and where can I buy the Birkenstock & Manolo Blahnik collaboration?

The first release of the collaboration will be available on Thursday, March 24, at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, and Manolo Blahnik retail locations. A second release of styles will drop later in June 2022.