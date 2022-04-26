It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a designer collection from Uniqlo, following its past releases from JW Anderson and Jil Sander, just to name a few. But soon, the Japanese global retailer will be launching its first-ever collaboration with Marni for Spring 2022.

The highly anticipated capsule line is set to combine Marni’s signature bold-meets-playful aesthetic with Uniqlo’s technical designs, resulting in a mix of classic pieces boasting ‘70s florals, soft checkered prints, bold stripes, and vibrant colors.

“I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start,” Francesco Risso, creative director at Marni, said in an official statement. “Throughout the whole process, we have always championed Uniqlo’s ethos and the integrity that lie behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with Marni’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free.”

With the upcoming release expected to quickly sell out, find out everything you need to know about Uniqlo and Marni’s Spring 2022 collaboration, including when and how to cop the upcoming drop, ahead.

What is the Uniqlo & Marni collaboration?

Coming in at a total of 92 pieces, Uniqlo and Marni’s Spring 2022 collection builds on a collection theme of universality, using some of Uniqlo’s classic silhouettes as a canvas for Marni’s fun use of colors and patterns. The apparel line will include a series of gender-neutral summer staples, like oversized flannels, boxy tees, and collared printed dresses meant to be mixed and matched. Loose-fitted bottoms and colorful maxi skirts are also featured, and there will be lightweight, breathable outerwear and ankle socks available to purchase, as well.

In terms of colorways, you can expect to find bold colors, from bubblegum pinks and lime green to lots of blue hues and more. The collection will be offered in a full range of men’s and women’s sizing, with prices from $12.90 to $179.90.

When and where can I buy the Uniqlo & Marni Spring 2022 collection?

Starting on Thursday, May 26, the Uniqlo x Marni Spring 2022 collection will be available for purchase in select Uniqlo stores and online at uniqlo.com. While we wait to get our hands on the upcoming launch, check out the rest of the campaign in more detail, below.

