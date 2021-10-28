Maria Bobila
Lily Collins for AB+DM.
AB+DM

Fashion

The Return Of Goth Is Here — Here’s How To Dress For It

From platform boots to all black everything.

It’s 2021, have you gone goth yet? It seems like everyone has been dressing for the dark side these days, from Goth TikTok and runways at fashion week (Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Marine Serre, to name a few) to “Goth Girlfriend” duo Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. (Even celebrity kids Penelope Disick and North West are going through a goth phase.) The red carpet has also been a place for Hollywood’s most famous to try their hand at dressing goth, and lately we’ve spotted Halsey, Bella Poarch, and Phoebe Bridgers channel the aesthetic in all-black ensembles. But the look goes far beyond just fashion, as black lipstick and nails are currently trending in beauty, too.

Dressing goth should also mean more than just having a penchant for skulls, lace, and a moody color palette. “At its core, goth accepts that darkness is out there,” Eloise H.R., designer and founder of Rogue + Wolf, told NYLON in 2018. “[By] choosing to wear the darkness close to your heart, you acknowledge it, and you are more ready to face it.” Sure, the aesthetic certainly has a morbid sense to it, but that’s entirely the point and perhaps with the state of, well, everything, this type of mentality is more than fitting right now. So why not dress for the part, too?

Inspired by NYLON’s latest goth-inspired cover shoot, starring Lily Collins, we picked out the best goth fashion items to stock up on for the aesthetic’s 2021 return, below.

CYPRESS BLACK
Steve Madden

Black platform boots may be trending but they’re a goth fashion staple.

Tennis Skirt
Los Angeles Apparel

Prep goes goth with this black pleated skirt.

Vinyl Opera Length
Wing Weft Gloves

We dare you to try these shiny vinyl opera-length gloves.

Leather Effect Thermal Cigarette Leggings
Calzedonia

These faux leather leggings have a soft thermal interior for the colder months.

Ramona Corset Knit Mini Dress
UO

This dress gives the illusion of an on-trend corset top.

Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Victor Glemaud x Target

Run, don’t walk. This Victor Glemaud for Target collab is still in stock.

Glampire Skull Missmatch Earrings Crystal
Betsey Johnson

It’s all about the details when it comes to goth jewelry.

Marcy Ring - Silver Plated Brass
Third Crown

Or go for something more versatile, like this arc-inspired silver ring.

Diane Satin Midi Bias Skirt
Universal Standard

This satin midi skirt will go with everything, whether you’re channeling the goth aesthetic or not.

Women's Brex Heel Lace Bootie
Sorel

When you want to dress goth but also need weather-resistant black boots.

Black Braids Lina Top
Daily Paper

A corset top with cool details, like a silver back zipper and a laser-printed braid motif.

Nirvana Sweater
LHLL

This cozy striped sweater comes with subtle hand-distressed details.

Swinger 20
Coach

A classic black bag to go with your all-black look.

ModCloth x Collectif My Shadow Side Velvet Maxi Dress
Collectif

A festive Halloween outfit or a unique wedding guest gown in the winter? The options are endless.

White & Black Stripe Skull Socks
Alexander McQueen

If you want to wear a skull motif, make sure it’s Alexander McQueen.

Faux Leather Strong Shoulder Coat
Eloquii

A goth-adjacent outerwear option.

Hayley Top
WRAY

This black satin top can be pulled at the drawstring for a cropped silhouette or stretched out for more coverage.

Black Kong Bag
TLZLFEMME

A shiny black bag to carry the goth vibes with you everywhere.