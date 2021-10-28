The Return Of Goth Is Here — Here’s How To Dress For It

It’s 2021, have you gone goth yet? It seems like everyone has been dressing for the dark side these days, from Goth TikTok and runways at fashion week (Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Marine Serre, to name a few) to “Goth Girlfriend” duo Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. (Even celebrity kids Penelope Disick and North West are going through a goth phase.) The red carpet has also been a place for Hollywood’s most famous to try their hand at dressing goth, and lately we’ve spotted Halsey, Bella Poarch, and Phoebe Bridgers channel the aesthetic in all-black ensembles. But the look goes far beyond just fashion, as black lipstick and nails are currently trending in beauty, too.

Dressing goth should also mean more than just having a penchant for skulls, lace, and a moody color palette. “At its core, goth accepts that darkness is out there,” Eloise H.R., designer and founder of Rogue + Wolf, told NYLON in 2018. “[By] choosing to wear the darkness close to your heart, you acknowledge it, and you are more ready to face it.” Sure, the aesthetic certainly has a morbid sense to it, but that’s entirely the point and perhaps with the state of, well, everything, this type of mentality is more than fitting right now. So why not dress for the part, too?

Inspired by NYLON’s latest goth-inspired cover shoot, starring Lily Collins, we picked out the best goth fashion items to stock up on for the aesthetic’s 2021 return, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.