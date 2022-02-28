Behind The Scenes With June Ambrose At Gucci’s Fall 2022 Show

Between the launch of her debut collection for Puma and the fashion month show circuit, June Ambrose’s schedule is pretty busy, to say the least. But the costume designer and creative director of Puma since 2020 is taking her packed calendar in stride and in style. “Pack with intention,” Ambrose tells NYLON on prepping for travel and a near-constant rotation of events during the Fall 2022 season. “I like to style out so I don’t have to think about what I’m going to wear right before an event. Also, be selective and strategic about what you do, the shows you attend and the people you want to support or collaborate with.”

Ambrose is currently jet-setting through Europe to not only take in the just-released Fall 2022 collections, but also promote her new “High Court” collection for Puma in whichever city she lands in. Right now, she’s wrapping up her stay in Milan after a short stint in London for the cities’ respective fashion weeks.

“There were lots of new faces, new ideas and new concepts from London College of Fashion,” recalls Ambrose from London and Milan. “I loved Roberto Cavalli in Milan; Fausto is such an exciting talent, his shows are such a vibe. It was also great to hang out with creatives and promote the new Puma launch in Europe; it’s the perfect time to resurface into this space with purpose.”

Ambrose’s last stop in Milan was Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show, where she sat front row with her daughter Summer Chamblin alongside the likes of Rihanna (and her baby), A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, and more. For her front-row look, Ambrose wore a floral-and-logo suit from Gucci’s “hack” with Balenciaga, along with a headpiece that pays homage to her penchant for statement hats. “I wanted to strut in feeling strong and iconic,” she explains. “People know me because of my hats, so this time I put an equestrian twist. Also, the pant-heel combo is everything!”

Next, Ambrose is off to Paris for more fashion shows, as well as continuing to promote the global launch of Puma’s High Court collection. In the meantime, check out her recap of attending Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, below.