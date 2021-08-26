You can’t talk about the Y2K fashion without mentioning Kelis’ style. Her outfits from the early 2000s were truly unmatched. The star (and definite trendsetter) had a natural penchant for mixing bold prints and rocking eccentric looks, from corset tops and mini skirts to sparkling evening gowns and animal prints.

Along with her natural fashion sense, the award-winning singer (and now chef and entrepreneur who’s living her best cottagecore life) redefined the hip-hop and R&B scene with her soulful vocals and hit songs, including “Milkshake,” “Bossy,” and “Caught Out There.”

Decades later, we’re now seeing a resurgence in these Y2K-era trends, but let’s not forget that Kelis was one of the originals to wear them best. Check out some of our favorite early-aughts looks from her, ahead.

1999, MTV EMAs Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Back in 1999, Kelis arrived at the MTV European Music Awards wearing a camo dress under a tan fur coat. She finished the look with yellow-tinted shades and strappy bejeweled sandals.

2000, Playmate of the Year Gala Cocktail Reception Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Kelis rocked a punk-inspired ‘fit at the 2000 Playmate of the Year Gala. She wore a leather corset top with a sparkly mini skirt and belt loosely fitted at the waist, along with a green fur boa draped on her shoulder. She finished the look with fishnets, black boots, black sunglasses, and blinged-out jewelry.

2001, Destiny’s Child Showcase Party Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Kelis wore a red fur jacket over a printed blue top and denim jeans. She finished the look with a plated buckle belt and red shades.

2001, VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Kelis attended the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards wearing a bedazzled long-sleeved dress embroidered with neon butterflies and florals. She paired the ensemble with brown pumps, a Christian Dior handbag, and a silver bob wig.

2001, MOBO Awards Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelis arrived at the 2001 MOBO Awards in a distressed navy-and-white New York Fire Department mini dress and accessorized it with a rhinestone statement necklace and classic gold hoops.

2002, New York Fashion Week Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Kelis attended the Luca Luca Fall 2002 runway show wearing an olive green ensemble finished with waistbeads, stacked necklaces, and gold hoops.

2002, New York Fashion Week J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The singer went sporty at Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2002 fashion show. She wore a NY Yankees button-up over a long-sleeved blue top with navy pants. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and black shades.

2002, MTV EMAs Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attended the 2002 MTV EMAs in a sage green crystal look.

2003, 1st Annual Video Game Awards Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2003, the singer wore a gold sequin top with a green skirt, white knee-high boots, and, of course, a staple fur jacket.

2003, 1st Annual Video Game Awards Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She was seen at the same event wearing a brown sequin mini dress, long block earrings, and pointed black pumps.

2003, Fashion Rocks Event Steve Finn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelis arrived at the 2003 Fashion Rocks event in a yellow bralette, sheer baby blue blouse, and a fur parka. She completed her outfit with a bubblegum pink mini skirt and a matching pink clutch.

2004, Grammys Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelis was truly a bronze beauty at the 2004 Grammy Awards. She posed in a sparkling fringe dress with olive-green sandals and a green drawstring mini bag in hand.

2004, 3rd Annual “Ten” Fashion Show Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelis strutted down the runway wearing a blush pink metallic dress with lace trim, paired with a matching jacket and black high-knee boots.

2004, Chrismahanukwanzakah Party Mychal Watts/WireImage/Getty Images Kelis wore a hot pink fur coat with a leopard print tank and dark wash denim jeans. She completed her look with a brown leopard print bag and black sunglasses.

2005, VH1 Big In ‘05 Awards Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attended VH1’s Big in ‘05 Awards in a strapless black ruffled top and a denim mini skirt. She paired the look with black pumps, a red handbag, and a heart necklace.

2006, King Magazine Cover Party Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Kelis went to the King Magazine Cover Party wearing a black hoodie with feather embroidery and a red bikini top underneath.

2006, Out 100 Awards Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelis wore a white blouse tucked into sparkly black wide-leg bottoms and black-and-bronze heels. She tied a gold belt tied around her waist and carried a black clutch.

2007, Playboy Super Bowl Party Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer posed alongside Lil Jon in a tube-top cheetah print romper.

2008, Entertainment Weekly’s Toast to L.A. Reid Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The singer wore a white studded dress and metallic pumps with rhinestone bows. She finished her ensemble with a collared diamond necklace and clutch in hand.

2008, Grammys Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Deemed as one of the most controversial outfits of all time, Kelis was seen in a black top and varsity jacket that sparked backlash at 2008 Grammy Awards. She completed her red carpet look with gold pants, geometric earrings, and aviator shades.

