Halloween is a very important holiday for couples. Whether you’re romantically committed to someone or longtime BFFs, a couples costume is a big deal in any relationship and finding the right one is crucial. Plus, Halloween 2021 marks our first post-lockdown holiday outing, so every costume has to count. If you’re planning to hit the streets with your significant other or partner in crime, who better to go as than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, also known as Kravis and one of this year’s hottest celebrity couples?

Celebrities have always been such easy inspiration for couples Halloween costumes. Given the fact that almost everyone knows Barker and Kardashian’s pop-punk love story, your costume will easily be recognizable. Since the summer, the couple has posted numerous pics together and showed off their new matching aesthetic that lives in our minds rent-free. From Kardashian’s chin-length lob to their matching all-black look at the 2021 VMAs, the two have made it so easy to recreate their goth-leaning outfits for Halloween.

Even without the hot couple’s budget, channeling their style, especially during this spooky time of the year, is not only fitting but a seamless process, too. Luckily, we’ve done a lot of digging to find everything you’ll need to be the rocker celeb couple. From realistic temporary tattoos to leather corsets, find everything you need to be Kravis for the night, below.

Kravis Halloween Costume: Kourtney Kardashian’s Look

Kravis Halloween Costume: Travis Barker’s Look