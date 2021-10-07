Jacquelyn Greenfield
Everything You Need to Dress Like Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker This Halloween

We take couples costumes seriously.

Halloween is a very important holiday for couples. Whether you’re romantically committed to someone or longtime BFFs, a couples costume is a big deal in any relationship and finding the right one is crucial. Plus, Halloween 2021 marks our first post-lockdown holiday outing, so every costume has to count. If you’re planning to hit the streets with your significant other or partner in crime, who better to go as than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, also known as Kravis and one of this year’s hottest celebrity couples?

Celebrities have always been such easy inspiration for couples Halloween costumes. Given the fact that almost everyone knows Barker and Kardashian’s pop-punk love story, your costume will easily be recognizable. Since the summer, the couple has posted numerous pics together and showed off their new matching aesthetic that lives in our minds rent-free. From Kardashian’s chin-length lob to their matching all-black look at the 2021 VMAs, the two have made it so easy to recreate their goth-leaning outfits for Halloween.

Even without the hot couple’s budget, channeling their style, especially during this spooky time of the year, is not only fitting but a seamless process, too. Luckily, we’ve done a lot of digging to find everything you’ll need to be the rocker celeb couple. From realistic temporary tattoos to leather corsets, find everything you need to be Kravis for the night, below.

Kravis Halloween Costume: Kourtney Kardashian’s Look

Horscopez Dark Magic Vinyl Corset Top
If you’re into PVC, this top will work great for Halloween, as well as your next club night.

Black Vinyl Lace Up Mini Skirt
While you may not be able to recreate Kourtney’s original dress, this lace-up PVC skirt with a matching top will give the same look.

Real Maximized Pleasure Mini Dress
Kourtney’s leather lace-up front dress at the MTV VMAs was really everything. If you’re going to be in a warmer climate this Halloween, this sleeveless option will be your best bet.

Topshop Robin Strappy High Heeled Sandals in Black
Kourt wore some super cute strappy heels, opt for this comfy pair from Topshop.

Front Flap Chain Handle Crossbody Bag
Complete the look with this gold chain clutch.

Va Va Voom Long Wispy Lashes
Kourt’s go-to makeup look is minimal, but glam. Show out with some long wispy lashes.

Natasha Denona I Need A Nude Lipstick in Liron
Channel Kourtney’s low key vibe with her signature honey-hued lip.

Beyond Gloss in Clove
Add this over your favorite your-lips-but-better lipstick for an ultra glossy, alluring look.

Lucero "UU" 13X6 Lace Frontal Bob Wig
Really go for the Kourtney’s look with this 12-inch length lace-front lob and create the perfect two-strand curtain bang without cutting your own hair.

Kravis Halloween Costume: Travis Barker’s Look

Stretch Blazer
It might be hard to find Travis’ exact form-fitting blazer but this single-breasted stretch blazer will give you the same look.

Slim Fit Suit Pants
Travis loves a skinny fit pant, and this version will do the trick while giving off a dapper look.

Silver Cone Shape Spikes
To really go the extra DIY mile, stud up your suit’s knee caps and shoulder seams.

Eagle - by CASCAD
You’ll definitely need a chest and neck tattoo, too, if you’re gonna be Travis Barker.

Hand Skull Tattoo Pack
These temporary hand tattoos will steal the spotlight of every Halloween fit pic.

Original Wayfarer Classic
Like any real rock star, you need a pair of fresh all-black sunglasses.