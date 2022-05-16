Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian might have kickstarted a wedding dress trend. On Sunday, May 15, the reality show star and Poosh mogul married Travis Barker (yet again) in Santa Barbara, wearing a super-short white dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a bustier-style top and a “bleeding heart” embellishment on the bodice. She paired her bridal look with a sheer bolero-veil top, matching long fingerless gloves, and a pair of black pumps. Barker stuck with his usual all-black aesthetic for his own groom outfit.

The two first tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, but have now officially said their vows in front of a California courthouse. And while we’ve already witnessed not one, but two wedding looks from Kardashian, there are bigger plans for more. The PDA-heavy couple will reportedly hold an even bigger ceremony and get-together with friends and family in Italy very soon.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and more.

Teyana Taylor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the ultimate goth-leaning look, Teyana Taylor wore a SKIMS bralette with low-rise Givenchy pants and Balenciaga x Crocs platform clogs to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Miley Cyrus

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wore a going-out LBD with Wolford fishnet tights and black pumps to the NBC Upfronts dinner in New York.

Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After a stellar performance hosting the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez attended her after-party in a Michael Stewart dress with a thigh-high slit and silver sequined heels.

Millie Bobby Brown

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown wore Louis Vuitton to the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4.

Tessa Thompson

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson was spotted in New York City wearing a cool transitional look, including a statement bra top, slouchy cardigan, oversized jean shorts, thigh-high patent leather boots, and a pair of bright yellow sunglasses.

Maude Apatow

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton presented its Cruise 2023 runway show in San Diego, Calif., with a star-studded front row, including Euphoria star Maude Apatow in a full look from the designer brand.

Megan Fox and MGK

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Continuing their matching aesthetic on the red carpet, engaged couple Megan Fox (in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini) and MGK (in Dolce & Gabbana) attended the premiere of their upcoming film Good Mourning.

Vanessa Hudgens

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

For the grand opening of Hard Rock Hotel New York, Vanessa Hudgens wore a look from Fendi and Versace’s newly dropped “Fendace” collaboration.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Out in New York City, Bella Hadid showcased her Palestinian roots with a “Free Palestine” top, paired with black flared pants and Salomon sneakers.

Meg Stalter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter wore a black evening gown from Et Ochs to the HBO Max show’s second season premiere.

Doja Cat

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of JBL Fest in Las Vegas later this fall, brand ambassador Doja Cat wore Heaven by Marc Jacobs to perform at the JBL x DojaCat Soundcheck event at The Roxy in Los Angeles.