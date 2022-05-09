Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Far-flung destination runway shows are back again, and we get to see some of our favorite designer brands unveil their latest vacation-worthy collections to the masses (and the very lucky people who get to travel and sit front row). On Thursday, May 5, Chanel officially debuted its Cruise 2023 collection, taking place on the sandy beach of Monte Carlo.

The French fashion house’s latest runway show tapped once again into the brand’s signature styles mixed with the city’s Formula 1 scene by incorporating fun race-track-ready silhouettes and prints. As for the celebrities who were in attendance, showgoers spotted such famous faces as beloved filmmaker Sofia Coppola, Bigbang’s G-Dragon, and none other than brand ambassador and actress Kirsten Stewart.

In celebration of the showcase, VIP guests were then taken to the after party, and the Spencer star, styled by Tara Sweenen, switched into her second head-to-toe Chanel outfit of the day, including a white bodysuit with knee-high leather boots from the recently-seen collection. But the clear star of the look (aside from Stewart herself) was her summer-friendly black maxi skirt, which came in a dotted sheer fabric and was belted with a ribbon and a signature Chanel rose at the waist.

As we dive deeper into warmer weather and with the rise of the teeny-tiny mini skirts, perhaps we’ll begin to see alternative silhouettes like Stewart’s make an appearance on our other favorite style stars in the coming months.

© Virgile Guinard/Courtesy of Chanel

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Nicola Coughlan in Valentino, Elizabeth Olsen in Oscar de la Renta, Mary J. Blige in Aliétte, and more.

Nicola Coughlan

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On Sunday, May 8, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan attended the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards hosted in London donning an elaborate pink couture gown from Valentino’s Spring 2022 collection and styled with a pair of simple diamond earrings.

Ncuti Gatwa

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sex Education actor and the newest Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa was also in attendance at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards wearing a black cutout jacket with fringe and black trousers from Orange Culture’s Spring 2022 collection. Styled by Felicity Kay, the actor completed his red carpet outfit with black sandals.

Mary J. Blige

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the 2022 Strength of a Women Festival & Summit in Atlanta on Saturday, May 7, legendary singer Mary J. Blige wore a matching custom Aliétte set, which included a printed long-sleeved mesh top with leather shorts and thigh-high sparkly boots in orange. She then accessorized her on-stage outfit with oversized frames, hoops, and a silver diamond-studded chain.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar was spotted at the Little Market’s Mother’s Day 2022 event in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate cottagecore floral dress from Elliatt, which she paired with brown suede heels and large gold hoops.

Tommy Dorfman

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Friday, May 6, actress Tommy Dorfman attended the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City in a stunning yellow floral maxi gown from Valentino’s Spring 2022 collection.

Elizabeth Olsen

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the New York special screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last week, Elizabeth Olsen was captured wearing an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit from Oscar de la Renta. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, she finished off her form-fitting look with black heels from Sergio Rossi and World of Reza earrings.

Dakota Johnson

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last week, Dakota Johnson was spotted out-and-about in New York City wearing her go-to white top and dark wash jeans with a brown suede coat. She then styled her outfit with a red Gucci bag and loafers, along with a white Maude baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Sasha Lane

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Sasha Lane arrived at the preview screening of Conversations With Friends in London dressed in a sparkly rose-colored mini dress by JW Anderson. With the help of her trusty stylist Jason Bolden, she completed her red carpet look with black platform heels and knee-high green socks.

Lyliana Wray

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back on Wednesday, May 4, Lyliana Wray attended the global premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego styled in a dazzling black mini dress adorned with mirrors and feathers from Alberta Ferretti along with a classic pair of black pumps.

Zazie Beetz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the 2022 Night of Opportunity Gala in New York City, Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz was captured on the red carpet wearing a draped red gown with a puffer coat from the Et Ochs Fall 2022 collection.

Florence + The Machine

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dance Fever songstress Florence Welch visited the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles last week in her signature boho look, wearing a sheer white dress embroidered with flowers and styled with a pair of tan boots.

Kate Bosworth

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 3, actress Kate Bosworth attended the premiere of Netflix’s Along for the Ride wearing a shimmery mint-colored “Solaria” dress from 16Arlington’s Fall 2022 collection and a pair of Alexandre Birman’s suede and leather “Alana” sandals.