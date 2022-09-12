Lil Nas X Made His Big Runway Debut At Coach

Lil Nas X has a new big job — he’s the new global ambassador at Coach.

The American heritage brand began hinting that someone new was joining the family on Instagram last week, ahead of its Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Monday. In a teaser image featuring what we now know is X’s mouth, a gold grill embellished with the brand’s classic C’s pattern reads “Sep 12,” the date of the show.

Fans were quick to correctly guess it would be him. "I WONDER WHO IT COULD BE," tweeted one person. "I'd know that smile anywhere," said another. Sure enough, as the brand’s models walked down the runway slash boardwalk, X was right there along with them, clad in a leather vest, a pair of jellies, and a silvery, chrome manicure.

The news will not come as a surprise to fans of the rapper and his Long Live Montero World Tour wardrobe. He collaborated with the brand and its Creative Director Stuart Vevers to put together six Westernwear-inspired, bespoke looks.

“Our new global ambassador shares our belief that style should be about courageously exploring all of who you are,” the brand captioned an Instagram of X wearing a Coach tank top, baggy jeans and a shearling coat shared directly following the show.

Among those excited about the news is none other than Anna Wintour, who, according to Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Versha Sharma, stayed to watch him walk before booking it out of the venue. “She stayed for u Nas,” Sharma wrote.

Check out more photos from the show below.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images