Lily James Gets A Goth Makeover In Versace’s Fall 2022 Campaign

It feels as if it was only yesterday that Hulu’s Pam and Tommy hit the streaming platform and while the series since reigns as one of the most-talked-about biopics of the year, Lily James’ edgy transformation is still living on.

On Tuesday, July 12, the Emmy-nominated star surprised fans with her latest appearance by starring in Versace’s Fall 2022 campaign, highlighting the new Greca Goddess handbag line. Lensed by photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the actress embodies a Versace goddess gone goth in a series of newly-released photos. In one of the images, James is dressed in head-to-toe black, sporting bluntly cut jet-black hair paired with bleached eyebrows and matching black lipstick. As for the styling, she dons a fitted corset top with latex gloves while holding Versace’s sleek Greca Goddess handbag above her head.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for setting me free with your Greca Goddess bag. In Italy. In @versace. I live for this. Love you,” the 33-year-old wrote in her recent Instagram post.

Prior to starring in Versace’s campaign, James has already had some drastic beauty transformations in the past, going from a deep shade of brunette to her unexpected blonde locks and back to brown again. But her new punk hairdo is definitely one for the books.

“When Lily got in front of the camera she transformed,” Donatella Versace said in an official statement. “Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!”

See Lily James and more from Versace’s Fall 2022 campaign, below.

Courtesy of Versace/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

