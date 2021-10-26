The ‘90s wouldn’t be anything without Liv Tyler and her best fashion moments. After switching over to acting from modeling at just 14 years old, she quickly became Hollywood’s ultimate sweetheart. During Tyler’s reign during the decade, she was best known for her roles (and coveted style) in some of the many smash-hit films, like Empire Records (1994), Stealing Beauty (1996), and Armageddon (1998). Plus, as the daughter of rock legend Steven Tyler, she also made an appearance in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video back in 1994, which still remains one of the biggest videos of the decade.

But Tyler wasn’t just known for her on-screen appearances, she also made plenty of major fashion moments over the years, and her ‘90s-era aesthetic is still an inspiration today. Often seen in a black ensemble and red lip, Tyler’s style was minimal yet still made a statement, mainly sticking to neutral tones and the occasional pop of color or eye-catching accessory on the red carpet.

Ahead, walk through some of our favorite outfits from Liv Tyler’s ‘90s style and fashion moments.

1992, amfAR Benefit "Boathouse Rock" in Central Park Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Tyler attended the “Boathouse Rock” benefit event wearing a black midi dress adorned with a gold zipper in the middle. She then paired the look with black tights and black pumps.

1993, Club USA Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The Hollywood sweetheart appeared next to her father, Steven Tyler, and his wife, Teresa Barrick, in a white jacket lined with feathers. Underneath, Tyler also wore a black lace dress.

1993, Liv Tyler's 16th Birthday Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Tyler celebrated her 16th birthday party at Club USA wearing a black mini dress, with a deep V-neck and lace-up detailing.

1995, Strange Days Party Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images Tyler attended the Strange Days party wearing an all-black ensemble, including a maxi dress, cropped velvet jacket, heels, and a sparkly mini clutch.

1995, MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Tyler attended the 1995 MTV VMAs in a black gown with mesh sleeves and carried a leopard-printed handbag.

1995, Mighty Aphrodite Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Tyler arrived at the Mighty Aphrodite premiere in New York City alongside actor Lukas Haas. She wore a black turtleneck top paired with matching black trousers and pointed black heels.

1995, Everyone Says I Love You Movie Set Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While on set of the film Everyone Says I Love You, Liv Tyler stood besides Lukas Haas in a black knee-length dress with black low-top Converse and a denim jacket in hand.

1996, Stealing Beauty Premiere Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The actress opted for a stunning floral-printed, silk gown at the premiere of Stealing Beauty in New York City. She completed her ensemble with metallic heels.

1996, That Thing You Do Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Tyler arrived at the That Thing You Do premiere in a head-to-toe black outfit. She wore a black tunic paired with black trousers and black-and-white houndstooth-patterned pumps.

1996, 30th Anniversary of The Whitney Museum of American Art Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While heading to the Whitney Museum in 1996, Liv Tyler arrived alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix in a long-sleeve red gown, paired with a matching red handbag and diamond jewels.

1997, Good Will Hunting Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1997, then-couple Tyler and Phoenix coordinated in suited ensembles to the Good Will Hunting premiere, with Tyler opting for a light grey set, black patented leather shoes, and a red choker.

1997, Inventing The Abbots Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The power duo attended the Inventing The Abbots premiere, with Tyler opting for a burgundy dres a white hooded, shearling coat from Prada’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection. She completed her look with a pair of strappy wedges.

1998, Beck Concert and Party Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images In 1998, Tyler posed next to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and supermodel Kate Moss rocking a chic, all-black look.

1999, Cookies Fortune Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Tyler arrived at the Cookies Fortune premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black slip dress adorned with embroidery at the bottom. She also threw on a white coat and completed the look with teal drop earrings.

1999, The Oscars Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 1999, the actress arrived at the red carpet affair wearing a strapless, lilac-colored gown with a matching purple stole draped on her arm. She finished her ensemble with a sparkly clutch, a blinged-out necklace, and diamond earrings.

1999, The Ovarian Cancer Research Fund's Millennium Dresses and Auction “A Very Liz Night” Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing a grey coat with padded shoulders over a white blouse and a black maxi skirt. She also carried a grey handbag.

1999, Met gala Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney channeled their inner rockstar at the 1999 Met Gala, wearing matching asymmetrical Rock Royalty tanks and neutral bottoms. Decades later, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, recently wore the same top to Stella McCartney’s Spring 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

1999, Versace Spring/Summer Runway Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma/Getty Images Liv Tyler attended the Versace Spring/Summer 1999 show sporting a black, leather maxi gown, finished with a blinged-out diamond choker.

See more ‘90s fashion moments from Courtney Love, Lauryn Hill, and Gwyneth Paltrow.