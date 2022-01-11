Margot Robbie’s Style Evolution, From Mini Dresses To Designer Couture

Margot Robbie is a top Hollywood actress after making her on-screen debut in 2008, but it wasn’t until her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street back in 2011 when she truly began to pop up on our must-watch fashion radar.

Throughout the years, the Australian actress has since graced many blockbuster movies, including playing Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series, as well as an upcoming role as Barbie in a live-action film with Ryan Gosling. Along the way, Robbie has been dressed in ultra-glam looks that have made her become a fan-favorite on the red carpet and a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2018. Since then, she’s not only worn runway and couture from the French fashion house, but a slew of other designer names, including Rodarte, Prada, Giambattista Valli, and more.

See Margot Robbie’s style evolution on the red carpet over the years, ahead.

2009, TV Week Logie Awards Lucas Dawson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of her first red carpet appearances back in 2009, Margot Robbie arrived at the TV Week Logie Awards in Melbourne wearing a strapless black and orange high-low dress and black platform heels.

2009, Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless white and pink paint-splattered babydoll dress to the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Australia, with white heels and a matching headband.

2013, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie attended the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a white floral-embroidered mini dress from Georges Hobeika Atelier, paired with lilac heels.

2014, The Wolf Of Wall Street Premiere Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the film’s 2014 premiere in London, The Wolf of Wall Street actress arrived on the red carpet event in a red satin gown with bronze Christian Louboutin pumps.

2014, Golden Globes Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a deep-V cream-colored dress adorned with bejeweled accents and a slit at the leg to the 2014 Golden Globes, with metallic green heels by Christian Louboutin.

2014, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images The actress complemented her rarely dyed brunette hair with a strapless black gown by Saint Laurent to the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2014, Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images While attending the 2014 Met Gala, Robbie wore an embellished gown by Prada, paired with satin ivory heels and a black clutch.

2015, Scientific And Technical Awards Ceremony Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Focus star wore a black halter gown with floral-printed fabric across the chest to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony in 2015.

2015, Oscars Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2015, the actress wore a flowy black Saint Laurent gown with jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels to the 2015 Oscars in Hollywood.

2015, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a strapless black-and-white striped gown with black pumps and a studded clutch to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2016, The Legend of Tarzan Premiere JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a silk black embroidered dress with fuzzy pink cuffs by Gucci to the 2016 premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in Hollywood.

2016, Oscars Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2016 Oscars, Robbie wore a golden sequin ensemble by Diane Von Furstenburg and a black clutch.

2016, Suicide Squad World Premiere Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the world premiere of the hit superhero film Suicide Squad, Robbie wore a gown from Alexander McQueen, featuring dotted mesh sleeves and a sequined unicorn motif taking up half of the dress. She also carried a black clutch in her hand.

2017, Time 100 Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images While attending the 2017 Time 100 Gala in New York City, Robbie was seen wearing a white dress from Prada with multicolored dots all over and a pink clutch.

2017, Hollywood Film Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie was spotted at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards rocking a two-toned floral gown and black sandals by Louis Vuitton.

2017, Governors Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a black beaded Altuzarra gown, paired with a feathered pink Prada jacket at the 2017 Governors Awards.

2018, Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2018 Golden Globes, wearing a black embroidered gown with statement shoulders by Gucci paired with black heels.

2018, I, Tonya Premiere Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The I, Tonya star attended the film’s premiere in Paris in a blush pink mesh dress from Rodarte.

2018, Oscars Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless white couture gown by Chanel and a sparkly mini clutch at the 2018 Oscars.

2018, Peter Rabbit Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a floral-printed dress from Brock Collection to the premiere of Peter Rabbit in Los Angeles, with a bunny-shaped clutch and metallic heels.

2018, Mary Queen of Scots World Premiere Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie looked absolutely darling at the 2019 world premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in London. She wore a floor-length dotted gown by Rodarte, with sequined roses embellished at the waist.

2019, Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress turned heads at the Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood premiere during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, as she was seen wearing a sequined look from Chanel, paired with a velvet choker and pointed black boots.

2019, EE British Academy Film Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a bejeweled tulle couture gown by Chanel to the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards in London.

2019, Bombshell Screening Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images During the special screening of Bombshell in Los Angeles, the actress wore a draped Giambattista Valli gown, adorned with floral detailing at the waist.

2020, Birds of Prey World Premiere Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Robbie arrived at the world premiere of Birds of Prey in London in a black feathered two-piece gown by Dries Van Noten, along with a pair of fuchsia evening gloves.

2020, Oscars Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images While attending the Oscars in 2020, Margot Robbie wore a stunning off-the-shoulder vintage ensemble by Chanel.

2021, Oscars Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the 2021 Oscars, the actress was spotted on the red carpet wearing a metallic couture gown by Chanel, along with a black clutch and diamond accessories.

2021, The Suicide Squad Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images In 2021, Robbie was most recently spotted at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, wearing an all-white look from Chanel, paired with matching white heels from By Far.

