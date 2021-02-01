Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Few people are having as good of a start to 2021 as Megan Fox and LaQuan Smith. Smith has already dressed the Kim Kardashian for her latest KKW Fragrance campaign, designing three custom metallic looks for the ads. Meanwhile, Fox has been more in love than anyone else on this earth before her, flaunting her blossoming relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

To cap off the first month of the year, Smith and Fox (and their respective good fortune) have finally collided. The actress was in New York for MGK's SNL appearance, posing outside 30 Rock with the musician while wearing a full snake-print LaQuan Smith look. Fox gave her Smith ensemble the Instagram stamp of approval, posting photos with Machine Gun Kelly carrying her out of the studio. Can't risk getting the LaQuan Smith dirty!

"SNL week," she wrote. "Best performance that show has ever seen."

Fox and Smith may have wrapped up January on a high note, but they're not the only ones. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Demi Lovato's logomania, Gigi Hadid in Jacquemus, Billie Eilish's slime-green look and more.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato lounged around in a silk Balenciaga set.

Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia showed off her bubblegum pink Telfar bag and matching UGG boots — good luck finding either in stock right now.

Megan Fox (and Machine Gun Kelly)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Megan Fox wore an orange LaQuan Smith snake print look outside of 30 Rock with Machine Gun Kelly.

SZA

No one has ever looked better getting an oil change than SZA in platform heels and denim cutoffs.

Hailey Bieber

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber stepped out in a Balenciaga look while grabbing a coffee in L.A.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of the fuzzy bag trend, too.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid went back to work in Jacquemus' white jeans and a crop top.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish coordinated her neon green roots in a head-to-toe slime-green look.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa took some selfies in Marc Jacobs' "Be Happy Be Lucky" sweatshirt.

Halsey

Halsey announced her pregnancy in baggy jeans and a knit rainbow bra.

Saweetie

Saweetie seemingly closed down a restaurant somewhere, wearing a black-and-cream Chanel skirt suit.

Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington posed for photos in their off-duty looks outside of the Fendi couture show.

Lisa of Blackpink

Blackpink's Lisa wore SSENSE's exclusive Petra Collin's "I'm Sorry" tracksuit.

Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore a brown corduroy suit while grabbing takeout in Paris.