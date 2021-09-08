Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.

For this season’s NYFW first-timers, some are already buzzing with accolades and an avid fanbase, while others recently launched during the pandemic. A few are longtime fashion names, like Dundas, the brand behind dressing Emily Ratajkowski’s iconic 2019 Met Gala ensemble, and Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott, who presented the Italian fashion brand in New York before but never during fashion week.

Perhaps New York Fashion Week isn’t dead after all. The next five days will likely boast a dearly-missed chaos, and, thanks to the slew of new names added to the mix, plenty of fashion brands to add to your radar. Get to know the 15 designers, including Peter Do, Connor McKnight, House of Aama, and more, making their New York Fashion Week debut for the Spring 2022 season, below.

Peter Do

As one of the most buzzed-about brands at NYFW this season, Peter Do (and his team) has garnered an avid following since the launch of his namesake brand in 2018. The mysterious and press-shy designer has had stints at Derek Lam and, most notably, Céline under the creative direction of Phoebe Philo, and has experimented with showcasing new collections, including digital presentation via Instagram in August 2020. Do also stayed away from runway shows since the beginning, but that will change come Wednesday, Sept. 8. “I just think that not every collection needs a runway,” he told BoF in September 2020, which the publication noted, “a runway show might be in the brand’s future, once it feels right for the collection.” Sure enough, Spring 2022 just might be the one.

Moschino

Jeremy Scott is bringing Italian fashion to NYFW. A regular at Milan Fashion Week, the creative director is switching gears and will present Moschino’s Spring 2022 women’s collection on Thursday, Sept. 9. “I am so excited,” Scott told NYLON in a previous interview. “I’m very thrilled to be bringing my Moschino women’s collection for the very first time to New York, to be sharing it stateside on my home turf. I'm looking forward to the connectivity of everyone together. I’m looking forward to the energy of that. I think the live show is something special and unique.”

Khiry

Founded by University of Pennsylvania graduate Jameel Mohammed in 2016, Khiry is an afro-futurist luxury jewelry brand. Known for its sleek statement pieces and inspired by the African Diaspora, Khiry’s pieces have been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Yara Shahidi, Alicia Keys, Serena Williams, and more. On Thursday, Sept. 11, the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist is set to showcase its collection titled "Flights, Fights and Fantasies,” which will explore Black liberation and escapism.

Câllas Milano

Although just launching in 2021, Câllas Milano is already one to watch. The Milanese fashion label was founded by Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann (former CEO of Derek Lam) and Marco Panzeri. Inspired by the effortless lifestyle of Milan, the brand approaches slow fashion with timeless essentials, including ‘70s-style ready-to-wear pieces that are minimally chic, like a nice pair of trousers and printed blouses.

Marrisa Wilson

Founded in 2016, the NYC-based brand Marrisa Wilson offers an array of bold and vibrant pieces that challenge the status quo by promoting and celebrating diversity within the fashion industry. Wilson, a first-gen Guyanese American, has also worked with Levi’s and has since been featured in Vogue and L’Officiel. Wilson’s Spring 2022 collection debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

A--Company

A--Company is unconventional at its finest. Founded in 2018 by Sara Lopez, the brand features functional and conceptual gender-neutral pieces all while questioning the perception of what fashion should be. With a background in designing haute couture and studying in Paris, Lopez’s designs give a twist on the ordinary. In an interview with Flaunt in 2019, the Texas native shared that her designs are heavily influenced by uniforms, including military silhouettes and business garments. A--Company will launch its Spring 2022 collection on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Elena Velez

Elena Velez, who started her brand back in 2018 after graduating from Parsons, is already on the rise. The 26-year-old Wisconsin designer crafts sustainable and unconventional silhouettes that are ultimately empowering, whether it's silk slip dresses or pieces inspired by boats from World War II. In just three years, Velez’s designs have already been worn by Solange Knowles, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few. Her upcoming collection titled “YEAR ZERO: RINASCITA” debuts out on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Dundas

Dundas, founded by Robert Cavalli’s former chief designer Peter Dundas in 2017, is a celebrity favorite. The Norway-born designer knows how to create bold ready-to-wear ensembles that truly stand out, like custom eveningwear and form-fitting activewear. Since its inception, Dundas has been behind Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammys look, Emily Ratajkowski’s 2019 Met Gala gown, and more. At its first NYFW appearance in collaboration with Revolve, the new Dundas collection “features dresses and separates with cutout detailing at accessible price points,” according to WWD.

Connor McKnight

Conceived in solitude during the lockdown in 2020, Connor McKnight’s designs feature genderless and minimal (yet versatile) styles. With previous experience working at Kith and Bode, McKnight conveys the concept of home through the Black lens with classic outerwear, knits, and trousers. The designer’s namesake label, which will make its NYFW debut on Friday, Sept. 10, was also birthed during a time of unemployment and unrest due to the continued violence against the Black community, also aims for slow fashion.

“I wear my clothes to death — I don’t believe in people throwing clothes out — sort of from the same standpoint as Patagonia,” McKnight told WWD in 2020. “I’d rather someone spend more money on one piece and keep it than continuously buying my stuff and letting it sit. I wear my clothes to death.”

House of Aama

House of Aama, founded by Akua Shabaka and her mother Rebecca Henry, is not just a clothing line but a spiritual experience. Established in 2015, the mother-daughter duo quite literally weave their story into the clothes, conveying their ancestral roots through garments that are ethereal and divine, featuring silks and printed textiles.

“We’re working a lot on our familial stories and our legacy,” Shabaka told NYLON back in February 2021. “We learn a lot about each other from just unpacking where we are and where we come from. There were certain things I didn't know about our family that were discovered when we were making Bloodroot [for Fall 2017] and it allowed for us to just have an even deeper relationship with each other because of where we come from.” House of Aama will show its latest collection on Friday, Sept. 10.

Junny

Founded by former ESPN executive Junny Ann Hibbert, Junny is the epitome of Uptown New York style. Hibbert’s love for fashion started from an early age, as she was raised by a mother who was a seamstress. The Harlem-based fashion label, which is keen on inclusivity and plus-sizes, creates one-of-a-kind garments that reflect the vibrant surrounding of the famous city neighborhood. Hibbert will showcase Junny’s new collection at NYFW on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Saint Sintra

Saint Sintra, founded by Los Angeles native Sintra Martins, is an NYC-based label and known for innovative silhouettes and whimsical styles. The Parsons graduate evokes emotions through entertainingly wearable clothing, like her clown-inspired collection, titled “Kookytown,” and has been worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe, Azealia Banks, Japanese Breakfast, and Kim Petras. Her first-ever NYFW runway show took place on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Tanner Fletcher

Co-founded by Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell, the Brooklyn-based brand Tanner Fletcher pushes boundaries and bridges “its cool-kid neighborhood and the fashionable avenues of the Upper East Side” with edgy yet traditional ready-to-wear pieces. Inspired by a blend of interior design and fashion, the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which will debut on Saturday, Sept. 11, merges the masculine with feminine, and it’s expected to include “familiar yet contemporary” pieces, like airy knitted tees and neutral silks.

Deity New York

Started by Renee Bishop in 2020, women’s wear label Deity New York offers silhouettes inspired by city life and unapologetically empowers the everyday woman. According to the brand, a Deity woman stands in all of her power, like an iconic corseted suit or structured pants. The Manhattan brand will debut its very first NYFW show on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Melke

Founded by Marist College graduate Emma Gage, the NYC-based fashion brand Melke crafts sustainable and genderfluid ready-to-wear pieces, including a must-have chucky knit sweater adorned with fish. Its Spring 2022 collection, which will debut digitally on Saturday, Sept. 11, will take a darker yet more sophisticated approach, inspired by Anne Carson’s Autobiography of Red: A Novel Verse. Following Melke’s virtual presentation, Gage will also host a pop-up store in SoHo from Sept. 15 to 19.