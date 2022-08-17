Following in the footsteps of her siblings, Landon and Alabama Barker, Atiana de la Hoya — stepdaughter to Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker — is kicking off the fall shopping season with a fashion gig for DSW. In the new campaign, she showcases a slew of major shoe trends, from dressy boots to punk-inspired Dr. Martens.

“DSW and I have worked together in the past on a smaller scale so to be able to join them on a campaign,” de la Hoya tells NYLON. “It was such an amazing time.” As for what she’s currently eyeing on her footwear wishlist? A pair of hiking boots.

“I’m really loving basics and layering right now. Honestly, I just like to be comfortable; I usually only wear sweatpants,” she adds about her personal style. “I feel like I’m really discovering what I like and don’t.”

The 23-year-old stays somewhat out of the spotlight — save for a few cameos on Hulu’s The Kardashians and her growing social media presence — but she’s bound to be one to watch. Though, she’s in no rush. “Right now I’m just enjoying life and figuring out what feels right for me,” says de la Hoya. “I’m lucky to be in a position to do so.”

Below, de la Hoya takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her go-to smoothie recipe, (a very obvious) first concert, go-to sad song, favorite red carpet looks, and more.

Courtesy of DSW

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m an Aries sun, Virgo moon, Virgo rising. I think that’s a complete reflection of myself. I could talk about this stuff for hours and I wholeheartedly believe in it, although I don’t believe in making life choices around it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do but they don’t present themselves to me; I’ve never had an experience seeing something. I’m afraid of my own shadow, so I think with spirits, I just agree to respect and not bother them.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? Right now, it’s smoothies. I love coffee but I can’t take the caffeine anymore. My favorite right now is orange and carrot juice, blended with ice, pineapple, strawberries, mango, dates, and turmeric. So good.

4. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I have a lot. I’ll put lemon and salt on anything though.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Not responding to messages. It’s NEVER personal! I just am the worst.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Currently in a full chakra research hole.

7. Describe your worst date in three words. Got. Stood. Up.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? It was for sure a ton of Blink-182, but the first one I went to alone was with my best friend when we were 13 to a Pierce the Veil concert.

Courtesy of DSW

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? She’s the Man and Ella Enchanted for sure.

10. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? How can I choose! Probably the early-2000s VMAs looks. Insane.

11. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A journal.

12. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? All of my concert merch. I think from moving a lot and friends borrowing stuff I’m never seeing it again.

13. What is one question you never want to be asked again? If I speak Spanish! I wish I did so bad. Unfortunately, I never learned but I can understand pretty well.

14. What is your go-to sad song? “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Amazing Race. I was obsessed with it in lockdown. I think with the right person I’d be so good.

Courtesy of DSW

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Less is more! It took me so long to learn and believe that. And a good lip balm.

17. What is your coffee order? Iced americano with a splash of maple syrup and oat milk.

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? I don’t eat meat, but a Chick-fil-A large fry with their sauce and a lemonade will forever be good. Right now they have peach shakes, so I’ll always ask if they can put some peaches in the lemonade for me.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Doc Marten Oxfords. They go with everything and are so durable and comfortable.

