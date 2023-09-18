After a week of scorching heat and muggy overcasts, New York has officially entered autumn. And while the leaves haven't turned colors just yet, Kendall Jenner is already ringing in the season’s transition with the quintessential fall outfit.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Jenner stepped out for lunch with a friend at Bar Pitti in Greenwich Village. While heading inside the restaurant, she sported a white crew neck T-shirt, which showed a bit of her midriff, layering a slightly oversized dark brown denim jacket over her top. She then styled her midday outfit with high-waisted, straight-leg jeans secured with a leather belt and completed her ensemble with a sleek tote bag, matching black loafers, and sunglasses.

The lunch date follows a busy weekend for the 27-year-old, as she was in the city this past week to celebrate 818 Tequila’s surprise pop-up store in Chelsea on Thursday. Jenner closed out the night at the buzzy eatery Cosme by Friday with her beau, Bad Bunny. We’re not sure how long the supermodel is in New York, but perhaps we’ll get a couple more outfits out of her before her upcoming travels (Maybe...for Milan or Paris Fashion Week?)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Charli XCX’s midi skirt during London Fashion Week, standout red carpet appearances at Vogue World, and more below.

Charli XCX

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 16, singer Charli XCX was spotted in London heading to JW Anderson’s show wearing an oversized white button-down shirt, which she paired with a brown leather midi skirt and knee-high black boots. Her outfit finished off with a leather clutch and black sporty shades.

Griff

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

English singer Griff was also in town for London Fashion Week, attending Molly Goddard’s runway show wearing a fluffy black tulle gown from the designer paired with a shiny metallic clutch in hand.

NewJeans’ Danielle

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

NewJeans’ Danielle attended the Burberry store opening in Seoul on Sept. 15 wearing a knitted outfit from the fashion house, paired with boots and a yellow handbag.

Kim Kardashian

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After a whirlwind that was New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian was spotted days later back in Los Angeles. She was with her daughter North West wearing vintage Carhartt jeans and a strapless Balenciaga bustier top. She also wore strappy heels, wraparound sunglasses, and a Chanel mini vanity tote bag.

Maude Apatow

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Maude Apatow kicked off London Fashion Week at Vogue World. She wore an embroidered two-piece ensemble from Bode’s Spring 2024 collection, styled with silver heels and a white mesh veil.

Alexa Chung

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a LFW event without the appearance of Alexa Chung. She was also at Vogue World and for the occasion, she stepped out in a feathery set designed by Nicklas Skovgaard. She also wore black tights and platform heels.

Dove Cameron

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Dove Cameron is “wearing her shine” at Vogue World, with the singer opting for a metallic leather outfit from Coach.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After announcing her upcoming TV series OMG Fashun!, Julia Fox was seen in New York City rocking a brown fitted leather jacket with a matching midi skirt and pale pink boots. She also carried a clutch, resembling that of a book, in hand.

Taylor Swift

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

After the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift headed to the after-party hosted by Diddy in a denim corset mini dress from EB Denim. She styled her going-out look with bedazzled platform heels and a matching mini bag.

Selena Gomez

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Selena Gomez was also at the after-party that night. She was photographed leaving the venue wearing a purple corseted mini, with the strapless dress from Undone by Kate. She also opted for black pointy-toe pumps, an oversized leather moto jacket, and a sparkly fringe handbag.

Zoë Kravitz

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 12, Zoë Kravitz attended Kering's Caring for Women dinner in New York City wearing a white sequin maxi dress by Saint Laurent.

Tori Kelly

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Singer Tori Kelly was also in New York City but not for fashion week. On Sept. 12, the pop star was captured leaving the set of Good Morning America wearing a streetwear-inspired outfit, including a cutout puffer jacket with baggy ruched pants and chunky white sneakers.

Millie Bobby Brown

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While on tour to promote her debut novel Nineteen Steps, Milly Bobby Brown was seen in London channeling the ‘60s Mod look by donning Frame’s brown leather set paired with a Louis Vuitton bag and Paris Texas’ white stiletto boot.