Seoul Fashion Week’s Street Style Proved That More Is More

It’s officially fashion month, and following the style-studded streets of Copenhagen in August, Seoul Fashion Week is finally underway. While the event coincides with the start of New York Fashion Week this time around, kicking off the September festivities from Sept. 5 to 9, there is tons of buzz surrounding its emerging fashion scene and, of course, its attendees.

Held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, guests made their way to Eulji-ro dressed to the nines despite the heat and humidity, bringing out their best denim pieces (jumpsuits and baggy jeans being crowd favorites). Many arrived at the silver dome layered in colorful and kitschy silhouettes, and their accessory game — vibrant handbags, especially — were seen all throughout the streets. While we’re at it, can we talk about the coordinating couples ‘fits?!

It wouldn’t be Seoul Fashion Week without the appearance of beloved K-pop idols, with official global ambassadors NewJeans ushering in the week, descending the stairs dressed in mini skirts, crop tops, and chunky boots. Despite being months into their debut, rising girl group Kiss of Life showed their support, too, and was seen performing at one of the shows. Hopefully, we’ll see more stars (and even more sartorial inspo) make their way to the DDP before the week wraps up.

Take a look at our roundup of the best street style looks from Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2024, with more to be updated, ahead.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Boubkeur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images