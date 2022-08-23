Fashion
18 Fall Fashion Items To Wear For Virgo Season
The Earth sign is known for being a perfectionist, even with fashion.
After Leo season’s jam-packed whirlwind of festivities and confident-boosting events, we’ve now officially entered Virgo territory from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.
Governed by Mercury (the planet associated with all things related to communication), Virgos are best known for their empathetic and nurturing nature. These loving Earth signs are perfectionists at heart, meaning that they prioritize structure and organization even if that sends them down a mental spiral at (a lot of the) times.
As the end of summer is finally upon us, these practical yet polished Virgos are intentional in every aspect of their lives — and that includes fashion, too. Rather than opting for a slew of micro-trends from social media, Virgos immerse themselves in effortlessly timeless pieces instead, as seen even in the ‘90s by Fiona Apple and Cameron Diaz. The quintessential style of these Earth signs also includes structured silhouettes, such as pleated mini skirts and tailored suits, and vintage fashion is their best friend, as represented through Zendaya’s recent red carpet appearances.
Get into your inner “Virgo’s Groove” by checking out 18 of our top fashion pieces that you’ll definitely want to wear throughout fall, from knitted polo shirts to suits and more, ahead.
Cult-favorite brands Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling just teamed up for a zodiac-filled claw clip collection of our dreams, just in time for Virgo season. You can cop these dazzling accessories adorned with your astrology sign for that personalized vibe.
As seen on Virgo starlets like Zendaya, an oversized suit is perhaps the best thing you can have in your closet. Who What Wear Collection has the sleekest pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, and best of all, you can style them with its coveted Audrey Layered Blazer.
This fall means we’re shopping for brand new sneakers to wear this season. Right now, we’re leaning towards these limited-edition men’s sneakers from Adidas. The retro silhouette is off-white with navy stripes and features an adjustable Velcro strap.