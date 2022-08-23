India Roby
18 Fall Fashion Items To Wear For Virgo Season

The Earth sign is known for being a perfectionist, even with fashion.

After Leo season’s jam-packed whirlwind of festivities and confident-boosting events, we’ve now officially entered Virgo territory from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Governed by Mercury (the planet associated with all things related to communication), Virgos are best known for their empathetic and nurturing nature. These loving Earth signs are perfectionists at heart, meaning that they prioritize structure and organization even if that sends them down a mental spiral at (a lot of the) times.

As the end of summer is finally upon us, these practical yet polished Virgos are intentional in every aspect of their lives — and that includes fashion, too. Rather than opting for a slew of micro-trends from social media, Virgos immerse themselves in effortlessly timeless pieces instead, as seen even in the ‘90s by Fiona Apple and Cameron Diaz. The quintessential style of these Earth signs also includes structured silhouettes, such as pleated mini skirts and tailored suits, and vintage fashion is their best friend, as represented through Zendaya’s recent red carpet appearances.

Get into your inner “Virgo’s Groove” by checking out 18 of our top fashion pieces that you’ll definitely want to wear throughout fall, from knitted polo shirts to suits and more, ahead.

Big Effing Clip in Golden Sun Sign
Emi Jay x Frasier Sterling

Cult-favorite brands Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling just teamed up for a zodiac-filled claw clip collection of our dreams, just in time for Virgo season. You can cop these dazzling accessories adorned with your astrology sign for that personalized vibe.

ZODIAC TEE
Réalisation Par

If you, as a Virgo, don’t already own Réalisation Par’s zodiac baby tee then what are you waiting for?

ELIZABETH BAGUETTE MINI SUEDE ACID GREEN
Behno

Embrace Virgo’s modesty with an earth-toned handbag, like behno’s Elizabeth Mini Baguette.

Matcha Green Uniform Sweatpant
Sundae School

Whether you’re heading out and about or lounging at home, matcha green sweatpants are always a good choice.

Virgo Living Legend Zodiac Wristlet
String Ting

Designed in collaboration with renowned astrologer Aliza Kelly, String Ting’s zodiac-inspired wristlet includes these dazzling crystal beads that encapsulate Virgo energy.

Mallory Satin Maxi Dress
Urban Outfitters

Brown silk dresses are the key to a Virgo’s heart.

Lila Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
Who What Wear Collection

As seen on Virgo starlets like Zendaya, an oversized suit is perhaps the best thing you can have in your closet. Who What Wear Collection has the sleekest pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, and best of all, you can style them with its coveted Audrey Layered Blazer.

Sherpa Clogs
Mou

We’re elevating our fall ‘fits all season long with these ultra-cozy and super-chunky clogs from MOU.

REVERSIBLE FOUNDRY JACKET
Vans x Em On Holiday

Virgos are known for meticulously planning ahead of time, and that means it’s basically wintertime in their eyes. While temperatures cool down, you’ll want to have this puffer jacket from Vans & Em On Holiday’s recent collab.

THE GIRLIEPOP NECKLACE
Ian Charms

We’re still not over the beaded necklace trend even for fall, sorry not sorry!

Cropped Tailored Blazer
& Other Stories

Take your matching suit to the next level with & Other Stories’ cropped blazer, which can be styled with its matching mini skirt and a pair of loafers for the perfect fall look.

Avocado Hand Carved Veggie Hoop
The Last Line

If we had to choose any food item that exudes a Virgo, it’s definitely an avocado. Luckily for our fellow Earth signs, The Last Line launched its new fruit-inspired collection and it just so happens to include the cutest avocado earring ever.

Knit Textured Button-Front Shirt
Madewell

Channel your ‘90s Cameron Diaz by opting for a button-down collared top from Madewell. The classic shirt is crafted of an airy, textural knit fabric and can be worn and layered with just about anything.

RAW LINEN OPHELIA DRESS
Eliza Faulkner

Linen isn’t just a summer fabric, but it’s perfect to transition into fall with, as well. Eliza Faulkner has a slew of coveted gowns to wear throughout Virgo season like its Ophelia dress, which is stretchy and stylish. It also has pockets, too!

Custom What's Your Sign Zodiac Choker
Frasier Sterling

In case you’re looking to stock up on your zodiac collection, Frasier Sterling’s beaded offerings are always our go-to solution.

OLIVIA RIBBED KNIT FLARE LEG JUMPSUIT
Fashion To Figure

We’re aiming to be both comfy and casually stylish for Virgo season, so Fashion to Figure’s knitted jumpsuit is a no-brainer on our fashion wishlist.

Forum 84 Low Sneaker in Off White/Collegiate Navy
Adidas

This fall means we’re shopping for brand new sneakers to wear this season. Right now, we’re leaning towards these limited-edition men’s sneakers from Adidas. The retro silhouette is off-white with navy stripes and features an adjustable Velcro strap.

LOGO LEATHER BELT
Ganni

Buckle up your favorite pair of trousers (or dresses) with Ganni’s recycled leather belt, which comes embossed in light blue and warm brown colorways.