Studs’ Newest Piercing Studio Opens In Miami

Studs is kicking off 2022 by taking over south Florida with a brand new location. Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the cult earring brand — sported by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kaia Gerber, Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, and Teyana Taylor — is officially opening its doors with a permanent piercing studio and retail spot in Miami’s Wynwood. This is the brand’s eighth location in the U.S., including stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, and Austin.

Inspired by Miami’s bright and playful aesthetic, Studs’ new store is full of neon accents with silver palm trees hovering above custom-made Art Deco benches. You can also expect even more pops of color throughout the space with iridescent hallways, LED signage, as well as pink-tinted mirrors, imagined by architectural designer Madelynn Ringo in collaboration with Studs co-founder Lisa Bubbers.

In celebration of the new store opening, Studs created a small assortment of South Beach-inspired earring styles, including an enamel heart huggie, a pave palm tree stud, and a dolphin stud. And to help make an impact within its new city, Studs is also partnering and making donations to Miami-based non-profit Camillus House, which provides services to men, women, and children who are currently experiencing homelessness.

In just a couple of years, Studs has completely reimagined the earring game, with an elevated and modernized ear-piercing experience that is reminiscent of our childhood days. “We felt like what existed for piercing was either something that was very outdated and gendered,” Lisa Bubbers said in an interview with NYLON back in 2019. “We wanted to create something that would appeal to everyone, no matter your identity, gender, or age, and something that’s extremely experiential and fun, but then also really clean and healthy. It is a medical procedure, after all.”

Studs’ Wynwood store is now open on 250 NW 25th St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with piercings made by appointment on studs.com. Check out Studs’ new palm tree-filled space in more detail, below.

