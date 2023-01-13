Telfar Thinks You Need An It Wallet To Go With Your It Bag

Telfar knows how to create a drop that gets people excited. Ever since their utilitarian Shopping Bags became the must-have bag of all of the coolest people you know, the hype has yet to die down. From collabs with UGG and Moose Knuckles to innovating their It bag in new shapes, the brand knows how to give their fans what they want — sometimes before they even know what they want yet. That’s why Telfar’s latest venture makes perfect sense as the next evolution from the highly in-demand bag brand: a must-have wallet to go with your must have bag.

Later this month, on January 23, Telfar is dropping a wallet to match their iconic logo bags. The new design, embossed with the brand’s “TC” logo, is a billfold wallet with logo zipper pull, six card compartments, and a cash pocket. Unlike standard wallets, Telfar’s have a semi circle shape—reminiscent of a vintage CD case — that gives the new It item an instantly recognizable look.

Wallets will be available in 17 of the brand’s currently available 40 colors: Black, Chocolate, Tan, Cream, Dark Olive, Greenscreen, Double Mint, Pool Blue, Painters Tape, Navy, Oxblood, Azalea, Bubblegum, Red Orange, Highlighter Yellow, and Silver.

So, set your alarms and have your credit cards ready. Like all of Telfar’s drops, this one is bound to sell out in minutes. Telfar Wallets retail for $144 and be available on January 23 at 12 noon EST at telfar.net.