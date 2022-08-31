NYLON
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith are seen during the 79th Venice Inter...
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Venice Film Festival

With plenty more celebrity style moments to come.

Following its star-studded scheduling last year, the 2022 Venice Film Festival is finally back, held in the city’s Lido di Venezia from Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sep 10.

Aside from the debut of Hollywood’s most highly-anticipated films of the year, like the dark comedy White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig to Olivia Wilde’s sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, among many others, we’re also looking forward to the week-long event bringing out the most memorable ensembles to the red carpet, celebrity-filled soirees, and more.

Kicking off the best fashion moments is Tessa Thompson, who arrived in Venice in goth-meets-romance look from Rodarte. Jodie Turner-Smith, who’s promoting White Noise alongside Gerwig, is already showing up in high-glam looks from Raissa Vanessa and Gucci. Plus, Julianne Moore is beinging her timeless sense of style to the festival, as well, with her first few outfits from none other than Alaïa and Celine.

And there’s more where that came from. Ahead, see our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and don’t forget to keep checking back for more updates on this list through Sept. 10.

Tessa Thompson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Rodarte.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing from Spring 2009.

Julianne Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alaïa.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Celine.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Raisa Vanessa.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Greta Gerwig

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Emma Chamberlain

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino from Fall 2007.

Zion Moreno

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Privé from Spring 2019.

Keep checking back for more updates from the 2022 Venice Film Festival.