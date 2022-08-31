The Best Fashion Moments From The 2022 Venice Film Festival

Following its star-studded scheduling last year, the 2022 Venice Film Festival is finally back, held in the city’s Lido di Venezia from Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sep 10.

Aside from the debut of Hollywood’s most highly-anticipated films of the year, like the dark comedy White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig to Olivia Wilde’s sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, among many others, we’re also looking forward to the week-long event bringing out the most memorable ensembles to the red carpet, celebrity-filled soirees, and more.

Kicking off the best fashion moments is Tessa Thompson, who arrived in Venice in goth-meets-romance look from Rodarte. Jodie Turner-Smith, who’s promoting White Noise alongside Gerwig, is already showing up in high-glam looks from Raissa Vanessa and Gucci. Plus, Julianne Moore is beinging her timeless sense of style to the festival, as well, with her first few outfits from none other than Alaïa and Celine.

And there’s more where that came from. Ahead, see our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and don’t forget to keep checking back for more updates on this list through Sept. 10.

Tessa Thompson Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Rodarte.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing from Spring 2009.

Julianne Moore Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alaïa.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Celine.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Jodie Turner-Smith Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Raisa Vanessa.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Greta Gerwig Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Emma Chamberlain Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino from Fall 2007.

Zion Moreno Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Armani Privé from Spring 2019.

Keep checking back for more updates from the 2022 Venice Film Festival.