14 Charming Gifts For Your Hostess Friend

The perfect gifts for the hostess with the most-ess in your life.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides.

Being a great hostess is an Olympic sport. One has to create a welcoming atmosphere, anticipate every guest’s needs, enable vibrant conversation, smooth out speed bumps, and more — all without breaking a sweat. Hostessing is simply a calling; not everyone has what it takes! Those who do are the most sought after of friends, and should be cherished for their invaluable talent. Enter: hostess gifts.

Your hostess friend likely has everything necessary to throw an unforgettable party with remarkably short notice, but there's no harm in presenting them with a gift that will take their skills to the next level. Showing up empty-handed is, of course, gauche as hell.

Just like your hostess friend knows what guests want before they open their mouths, plan on gifts that will bring ease and little levity to the party planning process. Does that mean showing up at the door with a box of pre-made Negroni cocktails to minimize time at the bar and maximize time for gripping gossip? Or, is it more like presenting a charming little apron that feels too beautiful for actual use? However you interpret hostess gifts, you'll find inspiration in NYLON’s selection of the best hostess gifts, below.

Maki Rugs Orange Doodle Coaster Set

Fuzzy coasters deviate from the norm with a little texture and a lot of whimsy. Plus, they’ll never forget you bought this for them.

Jeweled Cocktail Picks

Refreshing a guest’s drink is Hostessing 101, and these jeweled cocktail picks make the task infinitely easier.

Sandy Liang Contessa Apron

This Sandy Liang apron is almost too precious for actual use in the kitchen, but it’s more about the fantasy.

Botanical Ceramic Tray with Handles

A ceramic serving tray is an essential for entertaining — especially one that’s handmade by master artisans in the best Italian factories. This botanical design with gold rim detailing brings an extra sense of elegance to any party.

Daiyo Rice Bran Wax Candles

Simple, well-crafted candles in gorgeous packaging. What more could you possibly want?

Ghia Cocktail Box

Ghia has taken the non-alcoholic beverage world by storm (and also had a very charming pitch on Shark Tank) for good reason: It actually tastes great. The beverage has the true bitter flavoring of an aperitivo to give any mocktail the extra oomph. Ghia’s cocktail box features a full-size bottle along with a fancy pour spout, a handmade totem glass designed in collaboration with Sophie Lou Jacobsen, glass stirrers, and holiday coasters. Substantial!

Siika Herb & Honey Co.

A honey sampler set will satiate your hostess’ sweet tooth and give variety to a charcuterie board.

Kate Spade New York Park Circle Ice Bucket

Every good hostess knows that ice can make or break a party. Forego all lukewarm drinks — and constant trips to the freezer — with a sweet pink glass ice bucket.

Aesop Industrious Gift Kit

Because all that hostessing can take a toll on the hands.

Just Date Good & Sweet Gift Set

Date sugar is all the rage for its lower glycemic index — that means “healthy” in doctor — and how it can be swapped in for regular sugar in most baking recipes. Just Date’s Good & Sweet gift set features a box of organic date sugar, a bottle of its stellar date syrup, and a book full of baking recipes for future parties.

St. Agrestis Negroni Fountain

Showing up to a party with a box of pre-made Negroni cocktails is one of the core tenets of friendship.

Juliet Pinot Noir

Juliet’s reinvention of boxed wine from something underage college kids drink in musty dorm rooms to a refined gift is beautiful to witness.

Georg Jensen Silver Sky Reusable Ice Cubes

There’s something about sleek, silver reusable ice cubes that screams “I have my life together!”

Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, & Fantasy

The world’s foremost hostess Catherine “Deeda” Blair shares her inspirations for entertaining with understated elegance and distinction. Think of it as the hostessing bible with menus, recipes, table settings, and charming stories about her extraordinarily colorful life.