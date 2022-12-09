14 Charming Gifts For Your Hostess Friend

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: A selection of stunning tarot card decks for your most prescient friend.

Being a great hostess is an Olympic sport. One has to create a welcoming atmosphere, anticipate every guest’s needs, enable vibrant conversation, smooth out speed bumps, and more — all without breaking a sweat. Hostessing is simply a calling; not everyone has what it takes! Those who do are the most sought after of friends, and should be cherished for their invaluable talent. Enter: hostess gifts.

Your hostess friend likely has everything necessary to throw an unforgettable party with remarkably short notice, but there's no harm in presenting them with a gift that will take their skills to the next level. Showing up empty-handed is, of course, gauche as hell.

Just like your hostess friend knows what guests want before they open their mouths, plan on gifts that will bring ease and little levity to the party planning process. Does that mean showing up at the door with a box of pre-made Negroni cocktails to minimize time at the bar and maximize time for gripping gossip? Or, is it more like presenting a charming little apron that feels too beautiful for actual use? However you interpret hostess gifts, you'll find inspiration in NYLON’s selection of the best hostess gifts, below.