Sandy Liang Kicks Off The Year Of The Dragon & More Party Photos You Missed

Saint James Tea Parties at the X Games

On Jan. 27, the organic wellness brand Saint James Tea took over The Snow Lodge in Aspen during the X Games. The exclusive party featured a DJ set by TikTok superstar Tinx, followed by a set from electronic duo Bob Moses.

Shania Twain Celebrates the 2024 Grammys with PATRÓN and Republic Records

Patrón El Alto and Republic Records hosted a star-studded bash at Bar Lis in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 to celebrate the 2024 Grammys. Guests included Shania Twain, as well as rising stars Noah Kahan and Conan Gray. Everyone toasted the night and the forthcoming awards ceremony with — what else? — Patrón.

Troye Sivan Celebrates His Grammy Nominations with PATRÓN

Troye Sivan and Leland celebrate Sivan’s two 2024 Grammy Award nominations with Patrón El Alto during an intimate dinner at Holloway House in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Sandy Liang Celebrates Lunar New Year

Downtown New York’s favorite designer Sandy Liang and chef Danny Bowien hosted their second annual Lunar New Year party at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line, where guests celebrated Liang’s Lunar New Year capsule collection. In an ode to the Year of the Dragon, Liang commissioned an extravagant Fabergé egg-inspired floral installation designed by Miguel Paolo Yatco and doled out temporary tattoos featuring a prosperous dragon. DJ (and SoulCycle darling) Parker Radcliffe kept guests dancing with throwback tunes, spinning until the clock struck midnight. Naturally, Liang’s signature bows were everywhere — even the bartenders sported lucky red ribbons.

Abercrombie & Fitch and McLaren Throw a Racing-Paddock Party

Abercrombie & Fitch transformed its 5th Avenue store into a swanky Formula 1 paddock on Jan. 31, teaming up with McLaren to unveil the world’s first public viewing of the team’s 2024 F1 livery. Guests enjoyed cocktails and bites inspired by Grand Prix locations from Miami to Monaco while DJ Austin Millz spun all night in front of Abercrombie & Fitch’s Lando Norris-approved McLaren swag.