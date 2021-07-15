Britney Spears Wants to Charge Dad Jamie with 'Conservatorship Abuse'

As the ongoing battle in the Britney Spears conservatorship case continues, the pop star is once again speaking out against her father, Jaime Spears. During a court hearing on June 14, the Britney told Judge Brenda Penny that she would like to press formal charges against her father for what she called "conservatorship abuse."

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," she said during the phone testimony. "I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad."

Britney relayed that she was “extremely scared” of her father and that "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." The singer explained that her father had total control of her life, from her diet to her work schedule. "Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not," she said. "And that's not OK."

Britney was also granted permission to hire former federal prosecutor and seasoned entertainment litigator Mathew Rosengart — whose firm has represented the likes A-List celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck — as her attorney. Rosengart’s hiring is a watershed moment for the #FreeBritney movement and the first time the pop star has been able to choose her own representation in court.

“Jamie Spears should be removed as conservator because it is in [the] best interest of the conservatee,” said Rosengart said outside the Los Angeles courthouse. Prior to Rosengart’s appointment, Sam Ingham (who resigned on July 6) was her court appointed lawyer for 13 years.

The progress in Britney’s case came after her powerful court testimony on June 23 in which she candidly spoke about all devastating reality of her 13-year-long conservatorship, including but not limited to being forced on lithium medication, wearing an IUD against her will, and not being allowed to see her friends. “All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f*cking car,” she said at the time.

This story is developing.