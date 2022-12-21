December 2022’s New Moon In Capricorn Magic, Explained

The final new moon of 2022 is upon us as the luminary goes dark in Capricorn’s terrain. Things are getting crowded in the sea goat’s house: along with the new moon on December 23, the sun, Mercury, and Venus are also transiting through Capricorn. It’s a cardinal sign party, baby, and it’s the perfect time to initiate the life you’ve always dreamed of building.

Starting new week, Mercury will station retrograde, but the real talk of the town is Jupiter’s entrance into Aries, which restarts a cosmic 12-year cycle and brings a necessary dose of courageous and confident luck into the fire sign’s domain. But what exactly does this all mean? Find out everything you need to know about December’s Capricorn new moon — and how to make the most of its pivotal energy shift — below.

Vibe shift!

As much as the New Year’s Eve industrial complex wants us to buy into an annual restart on January 1, those in tune with the cosmos know that these shifts go down with solstices and equinoxes. The 2022 winter solstice, which begins at the moment the sun shifts into Capricorn at 4:48 p.m. EST on December 21, brings the first official day of winter and the longest night of the year. This change in light grows slowly day by day until the summer solstice and the beginning of Cancer season. Much like the growing light, any intentions set around this time will also grow into something expansive.

The new moon

Capricorn won’t stop until it gets a raise or rules the world, whichever comes first, with a pile up of planets in the sign, get ready to feel more industrious. This new moon asks you to think of your biggest personal goals, the pipe dreams that feel improbable, and get to work. The term “work” should be interpreted very loosely; there’s no need to take on a new project on a burnt out battery. Instead, take the time to reassess what needs help and a little structure. Is it your friendships? Your sleep cycle? Mercury’s retrograde through Capricorn begins on December 29 and promises to illuminate everything that’s not working to its most efficient potential.

How to practice

Along with setting intentions with the potent magic of the winter solstice and the new moon in Capricorn, an inventory of your material world will yield fruitful results. What do you want to take with you into 2023? What deserves to survive so that it can see the light grow with you?