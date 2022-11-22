A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

NOVEMBER’S NEW MOON IN SAGITTARIUS IS PURE OPTIMISM

If you’re reading this, congratulations. You’ve survived another tumultuous eclipse season and lived to tell the tale! Now, your reward for laying low and observing the eclipses’ patterns is a bastion of what can more or less be described as “immaculate vibes” by the larger internet community. READ MORE

THE BEST EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON AMAZON

If you’re looking to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, good news: Amazon is already releasing their early Black Friday deals. READ MORE

Saweetie's "Don't Say Nothin" & 9 other songs out this week

NYLON should always be your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week, so you're always prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features Saweetie, Fousheé ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, and more. READ MORE

Megan Fox’s Dreamy Vintage Gaultier Dress & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.