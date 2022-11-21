If you’re reading this, congratulations. You’ve survived another tumultuous eclipse season and lived to tell the tale! Now, your reward for laying low and observing the eclipses’ patterns is a bastion of what can more or less be described as “immaculate vibes” by the larger internet community. We’re talking beautiful, expansive concepts like renewal, levity, a little delusion, and some much-deserved adventure, all thanks to the new moon in Sagittarius closing out November. What does this lunation mean and how can you make the most of it? Find out everything you need to know, below.

Sagittarius 101

In order to understand Sagittarius at its core, look no further than its glyph: the centaur shooting his arrow across the horizon. The fire sign is always looking forward to the next great adventure, buoyed by an exuberant optimism that things will “work out” while everyone around them panics.

“If Capricorn is the Girlboss, Sagittarius is the Cliff Girl at the youth hostel in Amsterdam, deciding who she wants to be,” writes NYLON astrologer, David Odyssey, in his explanation of the fire sign. “Wherever Sagittarius occurs in your chart, it demands expansion without limits. Inertia is anathema to the Sagittarian conquest: The frontier of new lovers, new ideas, and new futures must be infinite.”

The new moon & Jupiter

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and good luck, which means that the new moon on November 23 comes into our charts under the protection of the great benefic. Going completely dark at 5:57 p.m. EST, this lunation also happens within a few minutes of Jupiter stationing direct in Pisces, which is not only a big deal for the astrology of the week, but also for the entire year.

Jupiter is at home in the Piscean waters, making the planet an extra powerful force of good in the skies. “Piscean consciousness has no limits, no boundaries, and no reservations,” explains Odyssey. “When Jupiter returns here, so begins the Dune spice orgy, and the great communion. After so much time feeling trapped and confined, all the coping mechanisms, spiritual tools, creative diversions, and random conversations begin to connect.”

How to work with the new moon in Sagittarius

The new moon marks a fresh start in the lunar cycle, and under the protection — and enjoyable delusion! — of a Jupiter-ruled sign. Look to where Sagittarius lands in your birth chart, and let the light in. (Read for your rising sign in NYLON’s November 2022 Horoscope for more details.) “Let the centaur gallop forward and take you with it, and leave all poetry and suffering behind. Go catch some generation nine Pokémon, and forget your mortality for a minute,” notes Odyssey.