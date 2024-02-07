NYLON’s Obsessed: What We Couldn’t Live Without In January

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Arc’teryx Ifora Down Parka

“I’ve never met a color or print I didn’t like, but this (black) coat has the nicest construction and teardrop shape. Buy it if you never want to be cold again.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

East Village Hats in New York, NY

“A gorgeous, cozy winter hat is the only wintertime accessory I need. I get endless compliments on a black cashmere hood I bought from East Village Hats two years ago — and I haven’t been cold since. Now, I'm setting my sights on this luxurious cloche hat I hope will soon join my growing collection.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor

Helsa Twill Blazer

“I’ve never had a blazer fit me as well as this one does. I feel like Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap when I’m out in this — in the best way possible.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Colin from Accounts

“We don’t get enough good rom-com entertainment these days. This eight-hour-long ‘will they/won’t they’ rom-com TV show is genuinely funny and sweet (and I watched most of it in one sitting). ” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

Perfect Days

“A tender film about a toilet cleaner in Tokyo and the importance of finding the beauty in life’s mundane routines. I can’t get Kōji Yakusho’s performance — or the film’s rock soundtrack — out of my head.” — Halabian

All of Us Strangers

“Bring back sexy ghost romance movies! All of Us Strangers is a British fantasy film that touches on grief, longing, and love with a twist.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer

BEAUTY

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

“As a fiend for lip oils, I was instantly won over by Summer Fridays’ plush, lightweight formula. It’s everything I want: shiny, non-sticky, a flattering shade range, and a doe-foot applicator for a seamless application.” — Halabian

About-Face The Performer Foundation

“This is a foundation but it feels more like a skin tint — once it’s on, you totally forget you’re wearing it. But unlike many tints, it’s buildable for days when sheer simply won’t do.” — Neibart

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Matte

“In for 2024? Brown eyeshadow. I never thought I’d be so enthralled with such simple shades, but the Laura Mercier caviar stick gives my eyes the perfect level of color for winter.” — Sophia June, culture writer

MUSIC

New Blue Sun — André 3000

“This 80-minute digital flute album just scratches my brain in the right way. I listen to it on the train and let the 432-Hertz tuning hit my prefrontal cortex.” — Pitcher

The Last Dinner Party

“This British indie-rock group has quickly become a must-play in my daily rotation. Their latest single ‘Caeser on a TV Screen’ is a banger — and I can’t wait to hear the rising band’s next project, Prelude to Ecstasy.” — Reed

“Cowgirl” — FILLY

“I heard this song while having the time of my life in a smoky club in Tokyo and was immediately hooked. It’s euphoric, hypnotizing, and best listened to on the loudest volume you can handle.” — Halabian

“All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go” — Discovery Zone

“I’m addicted to this dazey, electro-shoegaze song with hazy guitars. Sedative, wispy, and entrancing, it also has an immersive, gaming-inspired music video where we follow an angel avatar exploring a virtual world.” — Sophia June, culture writer