October 2022’s Full Blood Moon In Aries Isn’t Spooky — It’s Powerful

In a gorgeous and frankly comical turn of events, the canonically spooky month of October is also home to a full blood moon. Before anyone gets too excited (or dare I say, frightened), this October full moon is approximately three weeks before Halloween, and therefore should not strike fear into anyone’s heart. In fact, the full moon blooms in Aries on October 9 at 4:55 p.m. EST, opposite the sun and Venus in Libra — and it’s ripe with potential. But what does it all mean, and how can you utilize its full spiritual offerings? Luckily, you can find everything you need to know about October’s full blood moon in Aries, below.

The Aries & Libra connection

Aries and its opposite sign, Libra, tell a unique story within the zodiac. Aries is the first sign, the baby, the spark that creates life. From Aries to Virgo, the zodiac covers the evolution of the self; Libra introduces the other, the partner, and the relationships that widen perspective.

“To make it through Scorpio’s psychosexual mind games all the way through the Piscean cult collective, you’ll need some social graces,” writes NYLON astrologer David Odyssey. “Libra reminds us that we need people — be they our lovers, our meal tickets, or someone to push down the stairs on our way up.”

October’s Aries full moon taps into the cardinal energy of both signs. With Aries’ bravery and leadership — and Libra’s sense of beauty — the houses in your chart containing both signs are lit up with possibility, illuminating where you’ll receive a cosmic boost to get your life in order and secure the bigger picture before eclipse season arrives. (For more specific details, read for your rising sign in NYLON’s October 2022 horoscope.)

The last pre-eclipse season full moon

Just when we thought escaping a Mercury retrograde made us safe, the cosmos have one of their classic, tumultuous eclipse seasons lined up for us. October’s full moon double as the final full moon before eclipse season, making it one of the last chances to utilize lunations for any sort of manifestation magic. Repeat after me: In this house, we do not manifest during eclipses!

“When an eclipse rolls through, the best practice has usually been to wait and see rather than hitch a ride on a hurricane. Eclipses bring chaos, even if you don’t feel it in the immediate moment,” notes Odyssey. “You’re not called to do anything so much as witness what comes through the portal; in other words, this is not the time to manifest.”

Luckily, October’s full moon in Aries will stay at its brightest for two nights — known as a double moon — extending its office hours for all sorts of manifestation rituals before the the volatility sets in for the remainder of the year.

The Blood Moon’s meaning

Finally, what the hell is a blood moon? It’s pretty simple: A blood moon takes place when the full moon goes exact before the sun actually sets, causing the luminary to appear orange or “blood” red in color.