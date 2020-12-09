Culture
16 Gift Ideas With Astrology In Mind
The perfect holiday gift is written in the stars.
'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: The very best gifts for every sign of the zodiac.
It’s that time of year again to buy things for other people! Or, to buy things for yourself because the holiday season can be traumatic and you don’t have to wait for someone else to get you what you want. Behold, then, this gift guide created with astrology in mind. Water, earth, fire, and air signs are all represented here, along with a gift or two chosen based on what makes a sign like what they like. If you know your beloved’s moon sign, consider reading the suggestions for those as well; a person’s moon sign speaks to what helps someone feel safe, seen, and loved. Getting a gift and feeling understood? Some might say that’s what the holiday season is all about. If you’re curious, you can always browse the gift guide regardless of astrological sign — it never hurts to know what someone else might like, and what you might find for yourself.
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Leo is ruled by the sun, so this fire sign was pretty much born to shine. Help a Leo’s outer appearance reflect their inner radiance with this luxury mask with live yeast extracts packed with amino acids and nourishing Vitamin B that keeps skin purified, revitalized, and bright. It’s guaranteed to make any sign feel like royalty, but Leo will luxuriate the hardest. - LH
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
As the oldest cardinal sign, Capricorns are natural leaders — even when it comes to the metaphysical realm. Capricorn rising astrologer Aliza Kelly’s book This Is Your Destiny will help your Capricorn utilize the powers of manifestation toward their goal of world domination. - LH
Aquarius
An Aquarius will be delighted over the novelty of growing their own fruits and vegetables with the Lettuce Grow, which also happens to look like a tool straight out of a sci-fi novel. And yes, they will be annoyed when everyone else eventually gets on board in five years. - LH
Pisces
