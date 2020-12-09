Gala Mukomolova and Layla Halabian
16 Gift Ideas With Astrology In Mind

The perfect holiday gift is written in the stars.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: The very best gifts for every sign of the zodiac.

It’s that time of year again to buy things for other people! Or, to buy things for yourself because the holiday season can be traumatic and you don’t have to wait for someone else to get you what you want. Behold, then, this gift guide created with astrology in mind. Water, earth, fire, and air signs are all represented here, along with a gift or two chosen based on what makes a sign like what they like. If you know your beloved’s moon sign, consider reading the suggestions for those as well; a person’s moon sign speaks to what helps someone feel safe, seen, and loved. Getting a gift and feeling understood? Some might say that’s what the holiday season is all about. If you’re curious, you can always browse the gift guide regardless of astrological sign — it never hurts to know what someone else might like, and what you might find for yourself.

Aries

Chirp Alarm Clock and Lamp
MoMA Design Store

The best of both function and beauty, this bedside tool boasts perfect sunrise lighting and the songs of birds. Perfect for the Aries who wakes up ready to take the day by storm. - Gala Mukomolova

Taurus

The Signature Candle
Blossom and Stone

Reducing a sign down to one attribute is reductive, but Taureans love nothing more than staying home. A Taurus home is one of many quiet luxuries, and an earthy candle — packed with moon-charged rose quartz — will fit right in. - Layla Halabian

Fluffita
UGG

Venus-ruled Taurus loves a bit of glamour and will appreciate house slippers with just a touch of drama and height.

Gemini

Portable Charger
CHAMP

Gemini is the sign most closely associated with the one-percent — of battery power on their phone. The Mercury-ruled sign loves nothing more than to communicate and disperse information, and a sleek portable charger will aid them beautifully in their missions. - LH

Cancer

Juicy Earrings
Sandy Liang

Cancer adores nostalgia. Sandy Liang’s toy-adjacent earrings make is extra easy to reminisce about the past while also pulling a look. -LH

Leo

Handy Mixture Bristle Hair Brush
Mason Pearson

Leos are the represented by the lion, and lions are (famously!) known for their manes. Give the Leo in your life the historical and beloved Mason Pearson hairbrush to keep their own mane looking right. - LH

Masque Vivant
Biologique Recherche

Leo is ruled by the sun, so this fire sign was pretty much born to shine. Help a Leo’s outer appearance reflect their inner radiance with this luxury mask with live yeast extracts packed with amino acids and nourishing Vitamin B that keeps skin purified, revitalized, and bright. It’s guaranteed to make any sign feel like royalty, but Leo will luxuriate the hardest. - LH

Virgo

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes Bulk Bucket
Maldon

This isn’t just any giant bucket of salt, it’s Maldon Sea Salt Flakes: the crème de la crème of finishing salts. The volume alone is nothing short of practical! Your Virgo will feel seen. - LH

Libra

I Was A Teenage Hand Model Balm
Neighborhood Botanicals

As a Venus-ruled sign, Libra lives to imbue the world with beauty. A nourishing body balm will entice their need for luxury, and the name “I Was A Teenage Hand Model Balm” is a gift in and of itself. - LH

Scorpio

Scorpion Ashtray
Stolen Girlfriends Club

A black, heart-shaped tray — with a Scorpion, no less! — can be used as a catch-all for jewelry, an ashtray, or just momento for the zodiac’s most misunderstood sign. - LH

Matelassé Nylon Helmet
Miu Miu

Scorpio is actually quite the softie once they deem you worthy! A pink balaclava covers the sign’s true core tenets — warmth, protection, mystery, and an unforgettable spirit. - LH

Sagittarius

Line Light Porcelain Candle
Whitney Shop

Perhaps your Sagittarius will enjoy lighting this Line Light Porcelain candle, designed by Shantell Martin, that invites you to interact with her artwork. - GM

Capricorn

This Is Your Destiny: Using Astrology To Manifest Your Best Life
Aliza Kelly

As the oldest cardinal sign, Capricorns are natural leaders — even when it comes to the metaphysical realm. Capricorn rising astrologer Aliza Kelly’s book This Is Your Destiny will help your Capricorn utilize the powers of manifestation toward their goal of world domination. - LH

Aquarius

Puffington the Penguin
Crane

My Aquarius friend sent me a link to this air purifier she called “stoner penguin friend,” and asked me to include it on this list. Who am I to deny her truth? - GM

The Farmstand
Lettuce Grow

An Aquarius will be delighted over the novelty of growing their own fruits and vegetables with the Lettuce Grow, which also happens to look like a tool straight out of a sci-fi novel. And yes, they will be annoyed when everyone else eventually gets on board in five years. - LH

Pisces

Superdoom
Melissa Broder

From the Virgo who wrote The Pisces comes Superdoom, Melissa Broder’s book of poetry. Pisces is low-key the poet of the zodiac, so the deluge of emotions from Superdoom will leave them feeling seen and inspired. -LH

