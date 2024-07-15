Maika Monroe Continues Her Buxom Fashion Run At The 'Longlegs' Afterparty

If you can’t have “beach” as your job even in high summer, might as well let it be “party.” Although everybody and their mother’s second cousin’s hairdresser’s aunt is in Ibiza or pre-Olympics Paris right now, this week also saw a handful of noteworthy events for those of us who stayed in town for work (it’s a hard life, we know). Below, scroll through some of the best party pics of the week, approximately 50% of which were taken by July’s nightlife MVP The Cobrasnake.

Longlegs’ Moody Afterparty

After the premiere of Longlegs on July 8 — which is directed by Osgood Perkins, aka the nerdy law student in Legally Blonde — the festivities moved to the The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Maika Monroe continued her streak of boob-centric looks in strapless Roberto Cavalli and posed with costars Nicolas Cage and Alicia Wiit. Rumor has it attendees could be heard raving about how “insane” and “haunting” the film is.

Nicolas Cage & Maika Monroe JC Oliveira for NEON Alicia Witt & Maika Monroe JC Oliveira for NEON 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Saks’ Sag Harbor Celebration

On July 11, Dakota Fanning — wearing a yellow Zimmermann midi dress — and Saks hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate summer. Kate and the Sturdy Souls provided live music, after which guests including NYLON Editor in Chief Lauren McCarthy sat down to a much-raved-about burger, grilled whole branzino, and mini key lime pies. Attendees left with custom Saks netted fishing totes filled with goods from Augustinus Bader, La Prairie, and Valmont.

Dakota Fanning BFA Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim BFA Lauren McCarthy & Leigh Nordstrom BFA Nacho Figueras, Rachel Zoe & Delfina Blaquier BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Essx & Boiler Room’s Sweaty Store Set

In the ultimate downtown collab, multibrand concept store ESSX and Boiler Room hosted an in-shop rager on July 11. “While the music might’ve given me mild hearing impairment,” says NYLON Senior Social Media Strategist Kelly Reed, guests were “enjoying themselves as the swelling crowd caused a fog (literally) inside the store’s center tube.” Las Flaquitas, Riobamba, and Aliyah’s Interlude played amidst the racks of designer clothing.

DJ Kellen, Riobamba Cobrasnake Amanda Dia & Aliyah’s Interlude Cobrasnake Las Flaquitas Cobrasnake Alexa Katsapis Cobrasnake 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

JT Shuts Down Melrose For Body by Raven Tracy

Size-inclusive lifestyle brand Body by Raven Tracy hosted a two-day event in honor of its flagship store’s grand opening. Rapper JT gave a surprise performance, and fans and customers enjoyed pizza and gelato, as well as tooth gems, piercings, and airbrushed tanks.