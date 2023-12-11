Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: NYLON Nights

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9

WHO: Yvonne Orji, Simon Rex, Meredith Duxbury, Patrick Ta, Chris Appleton, Blu DeTiger, and more

WHERE: Star Island, Miami Beach

WHY: To close out Art Basel 2023

THE VIBE: Just when you thought Art Basel was a wrap, NYLON pulled out all the stops for another legendary edition of NYLON Nights. On Saturday, Dec. 9 partygoers pulled up — many coming via Blacklane’s on-demand service — to a fantastic, waterfront estate on the hyper-exclusive Miami Beach neighborhood Star Island, where they were met with glam red lighting and bumping house music — and a fully-stocked, oversized neon refrigerator full of Bodyarmor Flash I.V. drinks. In true NYLON fashion, drinks were strong and plentiful, courtesy of Patrón, who served up cocktails in crowd-favorite, miniature Patrón bottle replicas.

A-list guests like Red Rocket and The Sweet East actor Simon Rex and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji mingled on sleek black couches, but the true star of the night was a massive tuna carried out in true bottle-girl-style by Sushi by Bou for an unforgettable live carving. The on-site sushi chef entranced and energized the crowd with quick, precise cuts before serving up tuna that bordered on life-changing — fresh, fatty, and beyond flavorful. The one night only pop-up also featured plenty of sake — you could hear the group cheers echoing throughout the property each time a group shot was poured.

Over by the mansion’s private dock, partiers regaled each other with tales of Basel recaps and tuna devotion while staring out at the calm Biscayne Bay — when they weren’t taking turns using a yacht as a classic Miami photo backdrop, of course. And as night continued and the sun got closer to rearing its face, guests were well-prepared for any and all potential hangovers thanks to ready-to-go Thirst Aid Kits, inspired by various flavors of BODYARMOR Flash IV Sticks.

BEST DRESSED: Patrick Ta, in a silky, Miami-ready white smoking jacket and trousers, topped with a cobalt trucker hat and a single, glamorous chain

OVERHEARD: “Damn, I’ve got to start fishing...”