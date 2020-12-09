Lauren Rearick

22 Beauty Gifts For The Aspiring Influencer In Your Life

From fancy brushes to Instagram-ready vanity mirrors.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Keeping up with 2020's every beauty trend was no easy feat, and in case your favorite beauty-obsessed loved one missed a drop, now is the time to help them catch up. The holiday season is the perfect time to give and get some of the buzziest in beauty releases. Whether you're splurging on an entire trunk of skincare essentials or stocking a stuffing with some recent favorites, here are some of the best beauty gifts for the aspiring vlogger in your life.

In a year that included the launch of countless celebrity beauty brands, and the unveiling of innovative new makeup with cutting edge color technology, there are certainly plenty of potential gifts to choose from. Take some of the guesswork out of your holiday shopping, and use this handy list of new products, old favorites, and true essentials that every aspiring beauty vlogger would love.

Nécessaire x Heretic Parfum Set
This chic, fragrance-free set from Nécessaire is a perfect gift for beauty lovers and newcomers alike, complete with an equally aesthetically pleasing candle from Heretic.

All Four One 4-Piece AM + PM Skincare Set
Rihanna's skincare brand launched this year, and just in time for the holiday season, she's packaged all of the products in a convenient set.

G Pal Scarf
When they already have all of the products they need.

Orren Ellis Bucknam Frameless Lighted Makeup Mirror
Every aspect of your beauty routine will be easier to master with this lighted makeup mirror. As an added bonus, it's the perfect backdrop for shelfie photos.

THE FAVORITES DUO
This sweet set comes with BREAD's silicone free hair-oil, designed to soften and smooth all hair types, and the brand's signature puffy scrunchie to prevent damage and breakage.

MAC Limited Edition Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick x12 Vault
MAC's most iconic lipstick shades are beautifully packaged together for this limited-edition vault. It's a must-have item for any lipstick fan on your shopping list.

Eyeshadow 5 Colours
The iconic brand's first foray into color cosmetics is extremely gift-worthy.

Sabine Makeup Organizer
Makeup fans always need more room for product, and this sleek vanity tray is perfect for holding the most treasured members of their beauty collection.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
The best and most giftable of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty — so far.

Diptyque Set of five scented candles
Known and loved, Diptyque candles are a favorite among influencers, appearing in the background of countless Instagram shelfie photos. This limited-edition set comes with five mini candles perfect for a holiday test run.

EMERGENCY LIP CARE KIT
KNC Beauty has evolved beyond just lip masks — and this care kit has all you need to look after one of the most important parts of your face. In it comes a five of lip masks, a mirror compact, the brand's Supa Scrub Set, the OG Rose Supa Balm, and two Band-aids (just in case).

Spa Day
Spotted on countless celebrity faces throughout 2020, Loops face masks are the "it" skincare product of 2020. This set enables you to gift a lucky loved one with three of the brand's most popular options.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools
Anyone would be grateful to find this roller — intended to improve circulation and help with puffy faces — in their holiday gift pile.

FaceTory Portable Coral Beauty Fridge
Another adorable additional to any aspiring vlogger's shelfie photo, this beauty fridge can store and stow products, providing a cooling experience for mask application and products.

The Holiday Kit
Nearly too pretty to use, The Crown Affairs places a number of hair care essentials in a limited-edition pouch.

Rhinestone Stacker Set
Hair clips are here to stay, and this collection, curated by Hollywood's favorite hair accessory brand, was made for sparkling in 2020 and beyond.

Party Pop: Wild Thoughts
Introduce your beauty friend to something new with this collection of UOMA Beauty goodies. Everything needed for an astonishing eye look is contained within this kit, including a pigmented palette collection.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs spent much of 2020 releasing hit after hit, and this eyeshadow palette is a must-have.

Anti-Redness Skincare Routine
Glow Recipe's pastel-colored product have earned the viral seal of approval from skincare social media, and if your favorite beauty guru hasn't yet tried anything from the line, this giftable set is a great place to start.

The Littles
See what all the hype about this buzzy skincare brand is about with this collection of mini products.

Christian Louboutin Loubi Under Red
For the beauty fan that also can't get enough accessories.

Bath Soak
Everyone can use a little self care after 2020, and Oui the People has you covered with this bath soak.