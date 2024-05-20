NYLON's 25 Favorite Beauty Products From AAPI-Owned Brands

For the whole month of May, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, is the yearly recognition of the contributions that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islander Americans have made to the history and culture of the United States. While acknowledgement and appreciation are important parts of observation, there’s another, more tangible way to show some support to the community — shopping APPI-owned brands.

Regardless of the time of the year, AAPI-owned brands have a prominent place in our beauty routines, here at NYLON. From hair-improving gadgets to potent skin care to makeup and nail polish that sparkle, so many brands and products have enriched our lives providing us with great recommendations to share. Read on for our top 25 beauty picks to shop from some of our favorite AAPI-owned beauty brands and show a little extra love to the community, this month and every month.

The Healthy Hair Showerhead Filter Act + Acre Showerhead Filter $120 See on Act and Acre “I've gone on the record recommending this showerhead filter, and I still stand by it as a better version of another popular model that went moldy on me within weeks. For me, this one has stronger purifying (and therefore hair-smoothing) properties, better staying power, and won't reduce your water pressure to a tinkle.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

The Everyday Eyeshadow Addiction Tokyo The Eyeshadow in Private Beach $20 See on Addiction Tokyo Beauty “I’m not exaggerating when I say I have hundreds of eye shadows, but I’ve found myself gravitating towards this little single over and over again. I’d call the color a neutral shimmer — it just gives your eyes a little dimension without reading to others like full-on sparkles.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

The Mist That Delivers CLE Cosmetics Lifting Mist $42 See on Dillards “Face mists are largely known to give us nothing, but I swear this one tones and hydrates on contact. That's why I keep one on my desk and another in the fridge at home.” — Peng

The Skin-Healing Serum Dieux Skin Deliverance Serum $69 See on Sephora “If you see this serum is available, you should grab it while you can; it’s always at risk of selling out. Deliverance is one of the products I will reliably go back to for a fix when my skin has been misbehaving. The way it soothes irritation and gives me my glow back is amazing.” — Neibart

The Sunscreen You’ll Want To Reapply Dune Suncare The Bod Guard $24.95 See on Dune Suncare “These, in mini form, were stocked poolside at a Coachella party co-founder Mei Kwok was DJing — I was just glad to have any body sun cream to use, but the runny gel applied so easily with a pleasant cooling effect that I went through nearly the whole bottle over the weekend. It's that good.” — Peng

The Favorite Fragrance Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum $110 See on Ellis Brooklyn “Vanilla scents always hit for me — and this is one of my favorites. It smells sweet and sticky, but in a sultry way. I love to wear it solo, but I’ll also layer this with just about any other fragrance if I’m in the mood to smell a little more delicious.” — Neibart

The Dewy Skin Blush EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush $28 See on EM Cosmetics “As a millennial, I’ll always have love for Michelle Phan, one of the original game-changing beauty YouTubers. Her beauty line, EM Cosmetics, makes the best serum-based blush that lights up my face with just a couple of drops and blends like nothing else.” — Neibart

The Warm Embrace Scent Elorea Be By My Side $200 See on Elorea “This scent is one I keep coming back to because it’s so warm and gives me cozy, comforting vibes every time I spray it on. It’s an addictive, musky, skin scent with bittersweet ginseng, rose, and vanilla that smells like borrowing a worn sweater from a (very good-smelling) loved one.” — Neibart

The Reliable Heat Protectant Fable & Mane MahaMane Leave-In Conditioner $30 See on Fable and Mane “This leave-in conditioner from Fable & Mane is the perfect post-shower TLC for my bleached strands. It smells like a lush tropical vacation and leaves my hair silky-smooth. I don't blow-dry (or air-dry) my hair without it.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

The Cutest Water Filter You’ve Ever Seen Filterbaby Skincare Filter 2.0 $119 See on Filter Baby “Some may say we've gone too far with the water filters, but I say I've seen the evidence — and it ain't pretty. This super-cute sink attachment is nice to have for peace of mind when you're washing your face or brushing your teeth, and the install makes you feel a bit like a woman in STEM.” — Peng

The 15-Minute Manicure Glamnetic Rosé Short Almond Press-On Nails $19.99 See on Glamnetic “As a press-on nail aficionado, I know what makes a good set. These are shaped to sit so well on my natural nails, it makes them look more real and last longer. I wore these pink velvet ones to a wedding and no one could believe I did my own nails.” — Neibart

The Instant Glow Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum $35 See on Sephora “I’ve been using these drops non-stop since I first reviewed them in January. Two or three pumps after sunscreen, but before makeup makes sure I look like I’m awake and vibrant in the morning, even when it’s not the case. They also make it much easier to get away with wearing less foundation.” — Neibart

The Undetectable Pimple Patch Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ $17.99 See on Ulta “I love a fun pimple patch as much as the next person, but sometimes I’m trying to keep my zits on the down low. These are the thinnest hydrocolloid patches I’ve tried — they camouflage spots and dots and are basically imperceptible once you put them on. I’ve forgotten I’m wearing them until I go to wash my face at the end of the day.” — Neibart

The Body Treatment Iota Supercloud Body Serum+ $39 See on Credo Beauty “This body serum is so heavenly — it's lightweight, smells divine, and gives my skin an immediate glow. Every day I can't wait to put this on. It also contains powerful ingredients, like collagen boosting copper peptides and tone-evening Japanese yuzu.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

The Jelly Nail Polish JINSoon Glazed Glass Nail Polish in Crush $18 See on Jin Soon “Jin Soon is always ahead of the nail color trends and she called this season’s jelly nails trend from a mile away. I’m obsessed with the hot orange, semi translucent Crush polish, it’s one of those forever summer-ready shades that makes me happy every time I look at it on my nails.” — Neibart

The Most Mesmerizing Nail Color Mooncat Petals For A Narcissist Nail Polish $15 See on Mooncat “We’ve already declared this indie nail polish line a team NYLON fave, but I still cannot say enough good things about Mooncat. These weird color shifts and shades are impossible to find anywhere else, and if that’s not enough, the polishes are also incredibly long lasting. It’s like magic.” — Neibart

The Workhorse Cleanser Norie Kimchii Cleanser $20 See on Norie Shop “This kimchi-infused cleanser is the clean white tee of cleansers -- as in, a staple for everyday. It's gentle, removes makeup, has a satisfying lather, and leaves my skin feeling mochi-soft. Plus, I love the smaller size which makes it perfect for travel.” — Xue

The Indestructable Setting Spray One/Size Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $32 See on OneSize Beauty “Sweaty New York City summer is coming, so I’m sure to be stocked up on this spray. I’m obsessed with the continuous spray can — which means no stray droplets on your finished makeup. It’s like it creates a forcefield for your face and just makes everything hold up better.” — Neibart

The Ultimate Basics Palette Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette $70 See on Patrick Ta “This neutrals palette makes it possible for a chronic overpacker like me to narrow down the makeup I bring whenever I go out of town. (I refuse to travel without options!) It has every shade I could possibly want for any kind of simple day look or dramatic smoky eye, plus a cream brown and black that work as eyeliner.” — Neibart

The Elevated Body Mist Phlur Dragon Fruit Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $35 See on Sephora “Body mists bring something out of me; I just want to drench myself in it. Lately, I’ve been loving Phlur’s Dragon Fruit — it’s a mixed fruit salad of pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit (obviously) blended with sandalwood and amber to give the juicy scent a little heft.” — Neibart

The Treat For Your Hair & Scalp Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil $37.40 See on Amazon

The Light-Weight Hydrator Superegg Sound Renewal Serum Cream $60 See on Superegg NYC “This light gel moisturizer from founder Erica Choi (also known as @eggcanvas) is my go-to for mornings because it hydrates without feeling heavy. But let's also acknowledge the superb packaging design: seeing it on my bathroom counter (and holding it in the palm of my hand) feels undeniably soothing.” — Xue

The Effective Retinol Alternative Tatcha The Silk Serum $98 See on Sephora “If you aren't a Tatcha devotee yet, you will be after you try the brand's Silk Serum. The retinol alternative feels like a light, milky emulsion and sinks in instantly without any smell or stickiness. It feels like I'm cocooning my skin in the softest cashmere -- plus, it left my skin looking smoother and brighter by the time I finished the bottle.” — Xue

The Must-Have Tinted Moisturizer Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30 $32 See on Sephora “I use this skin tint from Tower 28 every single day and when I'm close to the end, I panic-buy another before I finish it to ensure I never go a day without it. It's the perfect tinted moisturizer because it evens out my skin tone and has a slight blurring effect. The SPF doesn't hurt, either.” — Xue