Lucy Boynton’s Silver Glitter Tears & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Fun, fresh spring makeup looks were out in full force this week across red carpets, parties, and premieres. Most notably — even though Gen Z has declared eyeshadow an “old-lady thing” — we spotted colorful and creative eye looks on a bunch of our most stylish stars.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya might still share a subconscious Euphoria makeup connection, with both of them wearing bright shades of green eyeshadow, one day apart. Elsewhere, Lucy Boynton was seen at a screening of her new movie, The Greatest Hits, with metallic silver eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes, while Cara Delevingne tried out an unexpected combo of red eyeshadow with red lipstick at an after-party.

So if you’re ready to embrace bold eyeshadow this season, the celebs are showing us how it’s done. See more of the best beauty moments of the week below.

Cara Delevingne’s Cabaret Red Makeup

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Currently starring as Sally Bowles in London’s West End, Cara Delevingne wore a very Cabaret red lip to the show’s gala performance after-party paired with matching smoky red eyeshadow.

Lucy Boynton’s Silver Glitter Eyes

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We love Lucy Boynton’s unexpected silver eyeshadow applied at the inner corners of her eyes for the screening of The Greatest Hits.

Julia Fox’s Drawn-On Eyebrows

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Fox clearly considers her face a canvas for experimental makeup looks, and this gold-and-bronze elongated eyeshadow look with drawn-on brows is a work of art.

Eiza González’s Curly Bob

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Spring 2024 is officially bob season, and Eiza González is right on trend, wearing her above-the-shoulder haircut styled in curls.

Hunter Schafer’s Pistachio Eyeshadow

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Pistachio green eyeshadow was a playful complement to Hunter Schafer’s baby pink Erdem dress and blazer.

Cardi B’s ’90s Updo

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Even Cardi B likes to channel Pamela Anderson’s classic style; she wore her hair swirled into a loose updo with face-framing tendrils to The Hollywood Reporter Power Stylists event.

Anitta’s Messy Waves

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

Don’t be distracted by Anitta’s see-through mesh dress — her lush, beachy waves also deserve some serious attention.

Zendaya’s Sparkly Green Shadow

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s custom Loewe dress might have stolen the show at the Australian premiere of Challengers, but her glittering green eyeshadow was also a beautiful and subtle ode to the tennis motif.