Doja Cat Won The NYFW Beauty Game

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Doja Cat ever since she shaved her head and her eyebrows last month after declaring, “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I don’t like having hair.” As expected, her bare head and forehead have provided the makeup-loving rapper more real estate with which to create more playful and experimental makeup looks.

She’s drawn on eyebrows featuring teeny smiley faces, apples, and flowers and tried out eyeshadow looks extending far past her orbital, but these early trials are nothing compared to what she is now bringing to New York Fashion Week. She’s used the fashion-friendly environment to take her beauty game up several notches. As she said herself during her Instagram Live explaining the bold hair choice that has kicked off the next phase of her beauty evolution: “I can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f*cking head.’” It does feel so right, especially in how it’s unlocked a new level of inventiveness in her makeup repertoire.

It’s clear that no one else is having nearly as much fun with their hair (or lack thereof) and makeup right now. Below, check out Doja Cat’s wild run of incredible New York Fashion Week beauty looks.

Vogue World Show, September 12

Fully taking advantage of her shaved head, Doja’s beauty moment at the debut Vogue World show was a painted, futuristic makeup look that could be appreciated 360˚ around.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs Heaven NYFW Party, September 11

Performing at the Marc Jacobs Heaven NYFW Party, Doja had a return to form wearing a blonde wig with dip-dyed black ends, e-girl pink blush, and dark contrasting lip liner.

Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, September 10

An almost demure platinum pixie wig and heart-accented brow liner give a very different message when Doja turns to reveal a hair dye anarchy symbol.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Marni Show, September 10

For the Marni show, Doja painted her head, neck, and ears bright orange to go with a more tame glam and absent eye brows.

Bronx & Banco Show, September 9

Doja attended the Bronx & Banco fashion show with abstract blue dots painted across her face, black liquid liner, and drawn-on straight brows that matched her blue dress with black string details.