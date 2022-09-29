Patricia Fox
Halloween Cat Makeup Ideas, From Easy to Inspired

Everybody wants to be a cat.

Halloween is the best time of the year for those who are into thrillers, mysticism, and also makeup. The dress-up holiday is perfect for showing off creative talents, for those who can generate full costumes out of face paint and also for those who just know the basics. But, no matter what your skill set, there’s on fail-proof Halloween makeup idea that suits every talent level on the scale from simple to skilled? Cat makeup.

It happens to the best of us—October 31 rolls around and there’s no longer time to Amazon Prime a costume to your door. Cat makeup is always an option to keep in your back pocket. A cute dot on the nose and drawn-on whiskers are are still a costume. While this look is so simple anyone can do it, there are a couple of things you can do to elevate the go-to Halloween cat makeup look. Some beauty influencers completely go off and create realistic looking felines with face paints and prosthetics, while others will do an artful cat eyeliner to take the look to the next level. Either way, most times its mainly everyday makeup that is used to get the look.

Whether you want to do something simple or make makeup your whole costume, here are four fine feline looks to consider recreating this Halloween.

Cat Makeup Idea #1: Cool Cat

This is basically a party makeup look, so it’s perfect for those who don’t want to try too hard. Add shimmer and dark shadow to the eyes for a night luxe starting point, smoking out your cat-eye liner and add a little drama with some wispy lashes. Then, level up from the basic nose dot and whiskers by drawing a line from the base of the center of your nose to your cupids bow and filling in your top lip with black lipstick.

Get the Cool Cat Look:

Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte Cosmetics

2 for 1, this waterproof eyeliner is everything you need in one. Felt tip liquid liner on one end and a pencil on the other.

Mini Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette
NARS

NARS Voyageur Palette is a beautiful choice for fall with color options to easily achieve a day to evening look on the go.

RETRO MATTE LIQUID LIPCOLOUR
MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics liquid matte lipsticks are a coveted fave for many lipstick lovers. Black is making a comeback in everyday makeup, and this lipstick would be especially useful for this look.

Cat Makeup Idea #2: Cheetah Girl

If you are in love with your usual makeup (and you don’t feel like drawing on a nose), this easy cheetah style may be a good choice. Use face paint, contrasting concealer, black eyeliner, or whatever you have to create abstract cheetah spots by drawing in perfect circles and outlining them loosely in a darker color. For deeper skin tones, using an orange product (like a liquid lipstick) and then outlining with an eyeliner would give same cheetah look. Finish off the look with some sparkle and voilà. Here, TikToker and makeup artist who goes by squishydoodleshelbi on the app, shows you how to get her look in under one minute.

Get the Cheetah Girl Look:

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty’s liquid concealer has a medium coverage and looks seamless on the skin. You may already have this concealer in a warmer shade to bronze up your complexion.

Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick
Smashbox

This liquid lipstick is comfortable long wearing matte lipstick in a rustic orange that complements are skin tones.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Long Lasting Eyeliner High Precision Brush
Sephora

This liquid liner has an easy glide and rich black payoff. You can apply it precisely, or give it a little wiggle for loose outline for cheetah look.

Infinite Chrome Flakes - Hot Lava
Danessa Myricks Beauty

This award winning eyeshadow foil can elevate any everyday beauty look and should be in your beauty bag if it’s not already.

Cat Makeup Idea #3: Tiger Queen

When some go spots, others go stripes. This is for the person who wants to do something a little more festive, but still doesn’t want it to take all day. Consider sketching the look lightly with eyeliner before going all in with dark lines. Highlighting the stripes with gold shimmer and a bright orange eyeshadow look adds extra interest and glam.

Get The Tiger Queen Look:

Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen
ONE/SIZE

Whether you desire for thick or thin lines for your everyday wing, this liner can create lines of any size.

Soft Glow Highlighter
Makeup By Mario

This pressed powder highlighter has a soft shimmery finish that blurs while giving your skin the naturally radiant appearance.

Rebel Quad
Juvia's Place

This quad palette features highly pigments eyeshadows in colors that are ideal for transitioning day to evening looks this fall - and a sweet buy for this tiger inspired look.

Cat Makeup Idea #4: Character Cats

Change up the generic cat costume idea by choosing a specific one to emulate. Possibilities abound: the Cheshire Cat, Scar from Lion King, Karl Lagerfeld’s pet Coupette, Hello Kitty, the cats from Cats! This is where you can let your creativity and artistry skills shine. An extra large eyeshadow palette and saturated multipurpose pigment paints will make cartoony characters easier to recreate.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel as Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party (2015)Amy Graves/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina in Cats (2019)

Get the Character Cat Look:

Paradise Makeup AQ ™ Face & Body Brushes
Mehron Makeup

This precision brush allows you to achieve a detailed look without too much effort. The synthetic brush bristles make it easy to apply cream and liquid cosmetics.

Paradise Makeup AQ ™ Face & Body Brushes
Mehron Makeup

Mehron’s pro face and body brush allows you to fill in your color quickly, yes precisely. It features an acrylic handle for gripping and it’s bristles are stain resistant.

Professional Creme Series
Ben Nye

These performance-quality creme colors are ideal for artists getting in to character who are seeking breathable and blendable face and body paint.

Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment
Danessa Myricks Beauty

This multipurpose liquid pigment has an intense payoff where a little goes a long way. It is smudge proof, water proof and can withstand hot temperatures - a great choice for after work parties.

ULTIMATE UTOPIA 40 PAN PALETTE
NYX Professional Makeup

NYX’s eyeshadow palette features 40 creamy pressed pigments with an array of matte and shimmery finishes.