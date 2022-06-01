Post Memorial Day weekend, we’re finally feeling the effects of summer’s warm embrace. We’ve pulled our bathing suits and jorts out of storage and are being reminded by the heat to wear sunscreen. Many of us are thinking about getting highlights — if you haven’t gotten them already — to look brighter and lighter, and to take on one of summer’s biggest trends: glowy, sun-kissed hair. Summer 2022’s hair trends are all about embodying the season’s carefree spirit, in whatever way that feels right to you. While for many that means going blonder, it’s up for interpretation as one sees fit.

On Tuesday, May 31, Selena Gomez revealed how she’s taking on her own summer hair transformation. In a video posted to the Nine Zero One Salon Instagram account, Selena showed off the process of installing new extensions and getting a straight blowout. Most recently seen with a shoulder-length, dark lob, her hair is now a medium shade of coffee brown and waist-length with the help of extensions that also provide lighter tones in her hair, as well as eyelash-skimming blunt bangs that invoke 1960s hippie hair.

Gomez is a consistent client at the Nine Zero One Salon, owned by Los Angeles hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, and they seemed excited to bring on her next exciting hair moment. The Instagram post was captioned, “Summer Selena ❤️‍🔥Here’s a great way to transform your clients hair without having to color at all! Just add extensions! For @selenagomez we added in auburn brown @greatlengthsusa to create a new summer look for her!”

Seeing as Gomez has recently been a popular source of hair inspiration for cute bobs and slicked-back buns, it’s refreshing to see the artist try out a new hairstyle for the season that feels loose and playful. With the simple addition of Great Lengths hair extensions, she’s completely transformed. The auburn extensions blend into her hair, while also bringing extra dimension to her tresses.

Gomez famously stays off of social media as much as possible for her mental health, so it’s delightful to catch a glimpse of her having fun at the hair salon and showing off a new look through other venues. With her show Only Murders In The Building returning on Hulu later this month, the singer and actress will be at top of mind this season, so here’s hoping we get to check out the versatility of her new hair as she promotes her upcoming work. Even if we don’t get another peek at her hair anytime soon, she looks so good in this post, if you’ve been contemplating extensions, here’s your sign.