We already know that Zendaya is a hair icon. There’s nary a look she hasn’t tried, from the hard-to-pull-off wet look, to faux wispy bangs, to this season’s hottest rich red hair color. She’s done it all, and she wears each hairstyle and color with the same effortless attitude as she wears her own natural curls. Zendaya is also always leading the trends, so when she stepped out in New York with a new hairstyle, we could not help but take notice (and salon inspiration). On Wednesday, February 16, Zendaya was photographed hand in hand with boyfriend Tom Holland leaving the Crosby Street Hotel with her hair in an incredibly voluminous bouncy blowout.

The Euphoria actress wore a loose shirt dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, sheer black tights, and black pointy toe stilettos for a perfect night-out-in-the-city outfit. Zendaya’s face is mostly covered with a matching black mask, but no matter what her makeup look might have been, her glossy, blown-out hair would still be the star of her beauty look. Zendaya debuted her most recent hair transformation this past December, which included a blunt, shoulder-length cut and a new auburn dye job. While she appears to be settling into this haircut and playing with fresh styling, it appears the color is transitioning from a full red to a warm-toned brunette.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya’s bouncy, beautiful waves call to mind idealized 1990s-era supermodel hair. The bouncy blowout reigned supreme as the hairstyle of supermodels, including hair icon Cindy Crawford. As everything from the ’90s is new again in the 2020s, we can’t say we’re surprised to see this trend return, especially because it’s far more wearable and less polarizing than, say, hair crimping or chunky highlights. Zendaya’s hair is almost the ideal recreation of Crawford’s look at the 1990 Oscars, modernized with a Gen Z-preferred center part.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Just like Cindy in the ’90s, Zendaya is bound to spawn a ton of copycats with this pretty look. The best part about the supermodel blowout is that it doesn’t require any new, trendy tools. The simplest way to get the look is still by setting hair with the same velcro roller technique that was used in the ’90s. Throwback velcro rollers have already been trending on TikTok, with #velcrorollers having over 44 million views. So, when you’re ready to try out this trend there are already plenty of tutorials out there for you.