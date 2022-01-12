Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”

Written and directed by The Innkeepers’ Ti West, the upcoming horror film stars Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow and the Lonely Stoner himself, Kid Cudi, as the aforementioned adult film stars. (Not for nothing, Kid Cudi, who just appeared in Don’t Look Up and will next be seen in Netflix’s Entergalactic, seems more focused on acting than rapping these days.)

The cast is rounded out by Suspiria standout Mia Goth, Grey’s Anatomy’s Martin Henderson, The Miseducation of Cameron Post’s Owen Campbell, The Lord of the Rings’ Stephen Ure, and NYLON’s latest It Girl Jenna Ortega (who’s having a real horror moment this year, as she gears up for this week’s release of the Scream reboot and the imminent arrival of Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series, Wednesday, where she will play the titular character).

X is just one of many movies A24 has lined up for the next several months. Also on the docket is Jesse Eisenberg’s Julianne Moore-starring directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World and Kogonada’s Colin Farrell-starring robot family drama After Yang — both of which are playing at the now all-virtual Sundance 2022. The popular studio also has a potential hit on their hands with the Michelle Yeoh-starring multiverse thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is currently slated as the Opening Night Selection for SXSW 2022.

Watch the spooky trailer for X below.

X hits theaters nationwide on March 18.